Physical and hydrological properties of peat as proxies for degradation of South African peatlands: Implications for conservation and restoration

  • The physical and hydrological properties of peat from seven peatlands in northern Maputaland (South Africa) were investigated and related to the degradation processes of peatlands in different hydrogeomorphic settings. The selected peatlands are representative of typical hydrogeomorphic settings and different stages of human modification from natural to severely degraded. Nineteen transects (141 soil corings in total) were examined in order to describe peat properties typical of the distinct hydrogeomorphic settings. We studied degree of decomposition, organic matter content, bulk density, water retention, saturated hydraulic conductivity and hydrophobicity of the peats. From these properties we derived pore size distribution, unsaturated hydraulic conductivity and maximum capillary rise. We found that, after drainage, degradation advances faster in peatlands containing wood peat than in peatlands containing radicell peat. Eucalyptus plantations in catchment areas are especially threatening to peatlands in seeps, interdune depressionsThe physical and hydrological properties of peat from seven peatlands in northern Maputaland (South Africa) were investigated and related to the degradation processes of peatlands in different hydrogeomorphic settings. The selected peatlands are representative of typical hydrogeomorphic settings and different stages of human modification from natural to severely degraded. Nineteen transects (141 soil corings in total) were examined in order to describe peat properties typical of the distinct hydrogeomorphic settings. We studied degree of decomposition, organic matter content, bulk density, water retention, saturated hydraulic conductivity and hydrophobicity of the peats. From these properties we derived pore size distribution, unsaturated hydraulic conductivity and maximum capillary rise. We found that, after drainage, degradation advances faster in peatlands containing wood peat than in peatlands containing radicell peat. Eucalyptus plantations in catchment areas are especially threatening to peatlands in seeps, interdune depressions and unchannelled valley bottoms. All peatlands and their recharge areas require wise management, especially valley-bottom peatlands with swamp forest vegetation. Blocking drainage ditches is indispensable as a first step towards achieving the restoration of drained peatland areas, and further measures may be necessary to enhance the distribution of water. The sensitive swamp forest ecosystems should be given conservation priority.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Marvin Gabriel, Camelia Toader, Franziska Faul, Niko Rosskopf, Piet-Louis Grundling, Cornelius W. van Huyssteen, Althea T. Grundling, Jutta Zeitz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.19189/MaP.2018.OMB.336
ISSN:1819-754X
Title of parent work (English):Mires and peat
Publisher:International Peat Society
Place of publishing:Dundee
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/07
Tag:moorsh forming process; restoration; swamp forest; unsaturated hydraulic conductivity
Volume:21
Number of pages:21
Funding institution:DAAD project "Alliance for Wetlands - Research and Restoration" (AllWet-RES) [55516208]; BMBF (German Federal Ministry of Education and Research)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); State of Berlin
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 63 Landwirtschaft / 630 Landwirtschaft und verwandte Bereiche
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 64 Hauswirtschaft und Familie / 640 Hauswirtschaft und Familie
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1103

