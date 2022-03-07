Schließen

The moderation of empathy in the longitudinal association between witnessing cyberbullying, depression, and anxiety

  While the role of and consequences of being a bystander to face-to-face bullying has received some attention in the literature, to date, little is known about the effects of being a bystander to cyberbullying. It is also unknown how empathy might impact the negative consequences associated with being a bystander of cyberbullying. The present study focused on examining the longitudinal association between bystander of cyberbullying depression, and anxiety, and the moderating role of empathy in the relationship between bystander of cyberbullying and subsequent depression and anxiety. There were 1,090 adolescents (M-age = 12.19; 50% female) from the United States included at Time 1, and they completed questionnaires on empathy, cyberbullying roles (bystander, perpetrator, victim), depression, and anxiety. One year later, at Time 2, 1,067 adolescents (M-age = 13.76; 51% female) completed questionnaires on depression and anxiety. Results revealed a positive association between bystander of cyberbullying and depression and anxiety. Further, empathy moderated the positive relationship between bystander of cyberbullying and depression, but not for anxiety. Implications for intervention and prevention programs are discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Michelle F. WrightORCiDGND, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND, Bridgette D. Harper
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5817/CP2018-4-6
ISSN:1802-7962
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Psychosocial Research on Cyberspace
Publisher:Masrykova Univ.
Place of publishing:Brno
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/07
Tag:Bystander; anxiety; cyberbullying; depression; empathy; longitudinal
Volume:12
Issue:4
Number of pages:14
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 689

