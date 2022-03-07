Schließen

Metamaterial Devices

  • In our hands-on demonstration, we show several objects, the functionality of which is defined by the objects' internal micro-structure. Such metamaterial machines can (1) be mechanisms based on their microstructures, (2) employ simple mechanical computation, or (3) change their outside to interact with their environment. They are 3D printed from one piece and we support their creating by providing interactive software tools.

Metadaten
Author details:Alexandra IonORCiDGND, Patrick Markus Baudisch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3214822.3214827
ISBN:978-1-4503-5819-4
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/07
Tag:Metamaterials; fabrication; microstructures; programmable matter
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme

