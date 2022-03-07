Metamaterial Devices
- In our hands-on demonstration, we show several objects, the functionality of which is defined by the objects' internal micro-structure. Such metamaterial machines can (1) be mechanisms based on their microstructures, (2) employ simple mechanical computation, or (3) change their outside to interact with their environment. They are 3D printed from one piece and we support their creating by providing interactive software tools.
|Alexandra IonORCiDGND, Patrick Markus Baudisch
|https://doi.org/10.1145/3214822.3214827
|978-1-4503-5819-4
|Association for Computing Machinery
|New York
|Other
|English
|2018
|2018
|2022/03/07
|Metamaterials; fabrication; microstructures; programmable matter
|2
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme