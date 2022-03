Electrochemical sodium storage in non-graphitizing carbons - insights into mechanisms and synthetic approaches towards high-energy density materials

To achieve a sustainable energy economy, it is necessary to turn back on the combustion of fossil fuels as a means of energy production and switch to renewable sources. However, their temporal availability does not match societal consumption needs, meaning that renewably generated energy must be stored in its main generation times and allocated during peak consumption periods. Electrochemical energy storage (EES) in general is well suited due to its infrastructural independence and scalability. The lithium ion battery (LIB) takes a special place, among EES systems due to its energy density and efficiency, but the scarcity and uneven geological occurrence of minerals and ores vital for many cell components, and hence the high and fluctuating costs will decelerate its further distribution. The sodium ion battery (SIB) is a promising successor to LIB technology, as the fundamental setup and cell chemistry is similar in the two systems. Yet, the most widespread negative electrode material in LIBs, graphite, cannot be used in SIBs, as it

To achieve a sustainable energy economy, it is necessary to turn back on the combustion of fossil fuels as a means of energy production and switch to renewable sources. However, their temporal availability does not match societal consumption needs, meaning that renewably generated energy must be stored in its main generation times and allocated during peak consumption periods. Electrochemical energy storage (EES) in general is well suited due to its infrastructural independence and scalability. The lithium ion battery (LIB) takes a special place, among EES systems due to its energy density and efficiency, but the scarcity and uneven geological occurrence of minerals and ores vital for many cell components, and hence the high and fluctuating costs will decelerate its further distribution. The sodium ion battery (SIB) is a promising successor to LIB technology, as the fundamental setup and cell chemistry is similar in the two systems. Yet, the most widespread negative electrode material in LIBs, graphite, cannot be used in SIBs, as it cannot store sufficient amounts of sodium at reasonable potentials. Hence, another carbon allotrope, non-graphitizing or hard carbon (HC) is used in SIBs. This material consists of turbostratically disordered, curved graphene layers, forming regions of graphitic stacking and zones of deviating layers, so-called internal or closed pores. The structural features of HC have a substantial impact of the charge-potential curve exhibited by the carbon when it is used as the negative electrode in an SIB. At defects and edges an adsorption-like mechanism of sodium storage is prevalent, causing a sloping voltage curve, ill-suited for the practical application in SIBs, whereas a constant voltage plateau of relatively high capacities is found immediately after the sloping region, which recent research attributed to the deposition of quasimetallic sodium into the closed pores of HC. Literature on the general mechanism of sodium storage in HCs and especially the role of the closed pore is abundant, but the influence of the pore geometry and chemical nature of the HC on the low-potential sodium deposition is yet in an early stage. Therefore, the scope of this thesis is to investigate these relationships using suitable synthetic and characterization methods. Materials of precisely known morphology, porosity, and chemical structure are prepared in clear distinction to commonly obtained ones and their impact on the sodium storage characteristics is observed. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy in combination with distribution of relaxation times analysis is further established as a technique to study the sodium storage process, in addition to classical direct current techniques, and an equivalent circuit model is proposed to qualitatively describe the HC sodiation mechanism, based on the recorded data. The obtained knowledge is used to develop a method for the preparation of closed porous and non-porous materials from open porous ones, proving not only the necessity of closed pores for efficient sodium storage, but also providing a method for effective pore closure and hence the increase of the sodium storage capacity and efficiency of carbon materials. The insights obtained and methods developed within this work hence not only contribute to the better understanding of the sodium storage mechanism in carbon materials of SIBs, but can also serve as guidance for the design of efficient electrode materials.

