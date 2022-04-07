Beherrschung komplexer Produktionsprozesse durch Autonomie
Mastering complex production processes by autonomy
- Moderne Technologien befähigen die beteiligten Akteure eines Produktionsprozesses die Informationsaufnahme, Entscheidungsfindung und -ausführung selbstständig auszuführen. Hierarchische Kontrollbeziehungen werden aufgelöst und die Entscheidungsfindung auf eine Vielzahl von Akteuren verteilt. Positive Folgen sind unter anderem die Nutzung lokaler Kompetenzen und ein schnelles Handeln vor Ort ohne (zeit-)aufwändige prozessübergreifende Planungsläufe durch eine zentrale Steuerungsinstanz. Die Bewertung der Dezentralität des Prozesses hilft beim Vergleich verschiedener Steuerungsstrategien und trägt so zur Beherrschung komplexerer Produktionsprozesse bei. Obwohl die Kommunikationsstruktur der an der Entscheidungsfindung beteiligten Akteure zunehmend an Bedeutung gewinnt, existiert keine Methode, welche diese als Grundlage für die Operationalisierung der Dezentralität verwendet. Hier setzt diese Arbeit an. Es wird ein dreistufiges Bewertungsmodell entwickelt, dass die Dezentralität eines Produktionsprozesses auf Basis derModerne Technologien befähigen die beteiligten Akteure eines Produktionsprozesses die Informationsaufnahme, Entscheidungsfindung und -ausführung selbstständig auszuführen. Hierarchische Kontrollbeziehungen werden aufgelöst und die Entscheidungsfindung auf eine Vielzahl von Akteuren verteilt. Positive Folgen sind unter anderem die Nutzung lokaler Kompetenzen und ein schnelles Handeln vor Ort ohne (zeit-)aufwändige prozessübergreifende Planungsläufe durch eine zentrale Steuerungsinstanz. Die Bewertung der Dezentralität des Prozesses hilft beim Vergleich verschiedener Steuerungsstrategien und trägt so zur Beherrschung komplexerer Produktionsprozesse bei. Obwohl die Kommunikationsstruktur der an der Entscheidungsfindung beteiligten Akteure zunehmend an Bedeutung gewinnt, existiert keine Methode, welche diese als Grundlage für die Operationalisierung der Dezentralität verwendet. Hier setzt diese Arbeit an. Es wird ein dreistufiges Bewertungsmodell entwickelt, dass die Dezentralität eines Produktionsprozesses auf Basis der Kommunikations- und Entscheidungsstruktur der am Prozess beteiligten, autonomen Akteure ermittelt. Aufbauend auf einer Definition von Dezentralität von Produktionsprozessen werden Anforderungen an eine Kennzahl erhoben und - auf Basis der Kommunikationsstruktur - eine die strukturelle Autonomie der Akteure bestimmenden Kenngröße der sozialen Netzwerkanalyse ermittelt. Die Notwendigkeit der zusätzlichen Berücksichtigung der Entscheidungsstruktur wird basierend auf der Möglichkeit der Integration von Entscheidungsfindung und -ausführung begründet. Die Differenzierung beider Faktoren bildet die Grundlage für die Klassifikation der Akteure; die Multiplikation beider Werte resultiert in dem die Autonomie eines Akteurs beschreibenden Kennwert tatsächliche Autonomie, welcher das Ergebnis der ersten Stufe des Modells darstellt. Homogene Akteurswerte charakterisieren eine hohe Dezentralität des Prozessschrittes, welcher Betrachtungsobjekt der zweiten Stufe ist. Durch einen Vergleich der vorhandenen mit der maximal möglichen Dezentralität der Prozessschritte wird auf der dritten Stufe der Autonomie Index ermittelt, welcher die Dezentralität des Prozesses operationalisiert. Das erstellte Bewertungsmodell wird anhand einer Simulationsstudie im Zentrum Industrie 4.0 validiert. Dafür wird das Modell auf zwei Simulationsexperimente - einmal mit einer zentralen und einmal mit einer dezentralen Steuerung - angewendet und die Ergebnisse verglichen. Zusätzlich wird es auf einen umfangreichen Produktionsprozess aus der Praxis angewendet.…
- Modern technologies enable the actors of a production process to autonomous decision-making, information-processing, and decision- execution. It devolves hierarchical controlled relationships and distributes decision-making among many actors. Positive consequences include using local competencies and fast on-site action without (time-)consuming cross-process planning run by a central control instance. Evaluating the decentralization of the process helps to compare different control strategies and thus contributes to the mastery of more complex production processes. Although the importance of the communication structure of these actors increases, no method uses this as a basis for operationalizing decentralization. This motivates the focus of this thesis. It develops a three-level evaluation model determining the decentralization of a production process based on two determinants: the communication and decision-making structure of the autonomous actors involved. Based on a definition of decentralization of production processes, itModern technologies enable the actors of a production process to autonomous decision-making, information-processing, and decision- execution. It devolves hierarchical controlled relationships and distributes decision-making among many actors. Positive consequences include using local competencies and fast on-site action without (time-)consuming cross-process planning run by a central control instance. Evaluating the decentralization of the process helps to compare different control strategies and thus contributes to the mastery of more complex production processes. Although the importance of the communication structure of these actors increases, no method uses this as a basis for operationalizing decentralization. This motivates the focus of this thesis. It develops a three-level evaluation model determining the decentralization of a production process based on two determinants: the communication and decision-making structure of the autonomous actors involved. Based on a definition of decentralization of production processes, it set requirements for a key value that determines the structural autonomy of the actors and selects a suitable social network analysis metric. The possibility of integrated decision-making and decision execution justifies the additional consideration of the decision structure. The differentiation of both factors forms the basis for the classification of actors; the multiplication of both values results in the characteristic value real autonomy describing the autonomy of an actor, which is the key figure of the model's first level. Homogeneous actor autonomy characterizes a high decentralization of the process step, which is the object of consideration of the second level of the model. Comparing the existing with the maximum possible decentralization of the process steps determines the Autonomy Index. This figure operationalizes the decentralization of the process at the third level of the model. A simulation study with two simulation experiments - a central and a decentral controlled process - at Zentrum Industrie 4.0 validates the evaluation model. The application of the model to an industrial production process underlines the practical applicability.…
|Author details:
|Hanna Katharina TheuerORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-541842
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54184
|Reviewer(s):
|Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Moreen HeineORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Norbert Gronau
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2022/04/07
|Completion year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/01/14
|Release date:
|2022/04/07
|Tag:
|Autonomie; Dezentralität; Produktion; Produktionssteuerung; Prozessverbesserung
autonomy; decentrality; process improvement; production; production control
|Number of pages:
|iv, 297
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International