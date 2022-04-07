Beherrschung komplexer Produktionsprozesse durch Autonomie

Modern technologies enable the actors of a production process to autonomous decision-making, information-processing, and decision- execution. It devolves hierarchical controlled relationships and distributes decision-making among many actors. Positive consequences include using local competencies and fast on-site action without (time-)consuming cross-process planning run by a central control instance. Evaluating the decentralization of the process helps to compare different control strategies and thus contributes to the mastery of more complex production processes. Although the importance of the communication structure of these actors increases, no method uses this as a basis for operationalizing decentralization. This motivates the focus of this thesis. It develops a three-level evaluation model determining the decentralization of a production process based on two determinants: the communication and decision-making structure of the autonomous actors involved. Based on a definition of decentralization of production processes, it

Modern technologies enable the actors of a production process to autonomous decision-making, information-processing, and decision- execution. It devolves hierarchical controlled relationships and distributes decision-making among many actors. Positive consequences include using local competencies and fast on-site action without (time-)consuming cross-process planning run by a central control instance. Evaluating the decentralization of the process helps to compare different control strategies and thus contributes to the mastery of more complex production processes. Although the importance of the communication structure of these actors increases, no method uses this as a basis for operationalizing decentralization. This motivates the focus of this thesis. It develops a three-level evaluation model determining the decentralization of a production process based on two determinants: the communication and decision-making structure of the autonomous actors involved. Based on a definition of decentralization of production processes, it set requirements for a key value that determines the structural autonomy of the actors and selects a suitable social network analysis metric. The possibility of integrated decision-making and decision execution justifies the additional consideration of the decision structure. The differentiation of both factors forms the basis for the classification of actors; the multiplication of both values results in the characteristic value real autonomy describing the autonomy of an actor, which is the key figure of the model's first level. Homogeneous actor autonomy characterizes a high decentralization of the process step, which is the object of consideration of the second level of the model. Comparing the existing with the maximum possible decentralization of the process steps determines the Autonomy Index. This figure operationalizes the decentralization of the process at the third level of the model. A simulation study with two simulation experiments - a central and a decentral controlled process - at Zentrum Industrie 4.0 validates the evaluation model. The application of the model to an industrial production process underlines the practical applicability.

