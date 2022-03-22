New thermoresponsive amphiphilic block copolymers with unconventional chemical structure and architecture
Neue thermoresponsive amphiphile Blockcopolymere mit unkonventioneller chemischer Struktur und Architektur
- The self-assembly of amphiphilic polymers in aqueous systems is important for a plethora of applications, in particular in the field of cosmetics and detergents. When introducing thermoresponsive blocks, the aggregation behavior of these polymers can be controlled by changing the temperature. While confined to simple diblock copolymer systems for long, the complexity - and thus the versatility - of such smart systems can be strongly enlarged, once designed monomers, specific block sizes, different architectures, or additional functional groups such as hydrophobic stickers are implemented. In this work, the structure-property relationship of such thermoresponsive amphiphilic block copolymers was investigated by varying their structure systematically. The block copolymers were generally composed of a permanently hydrophobic sticker group, a permanently hydrophilic block, and a thermoresponsive block exhibiting a Lower Critical Solution Temperature (LCST) behavior. The block copolymers were generally composed of a permanently hydrophobic sticker group, a permanently hydrophilic block, and a thermoresponsive block exhibiting a Lower Critical Solution Temperature (LCST) behavior. While the hydrophilic block consisted of N,N dimethylacrylamide (DMAm), different monomers were used for the thermoresponsive block, such as N n propylacrylamide (NPAm), N iso propylacrylamide (NiPAm), N,N diethylacrylamide (DEAm), N,N bis(2 methoxyethyl)acrylamide (bMOEAm), or N acryloylpyrrolidine (NAP) with different reported LCSTs of 25, 32, 33, 42 and 56 °C, respectively. The block copolymers were synthesized by successive reversible addition fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization. For the polymers with the basic linear, the twinned hydrophobic and the symmetrical quasi miktoarm architectures, the results were well defined block sizes and end groups as well as narrow molar mass distributions (Ɖ ≤ 1.3). More complex architectures, such as the twinned thermoresponsive and the non-symmetrical quasi miktoarm one, were achieved by combining RAFT polymerization with a second technique, namely atom transfer radical polymerization (ATRP) or single unit monomer insertion (SUMI), respectively. The obtained block copolymers showed well defined block sizes, but due to the complexity of these reaction paths, the dispersities were generally higher (Ɖ ≤ 1.8) and some end groups were lost. The thermoresponsive behavior of the block copolymers was investigated by turbidimetry and dynamic light scattering (DLS). Below the phase transition temperature, the polymers were soluble in water and small micellar structures were visible. However, above the phase transition temperature, the aggregation behavior was strongly dependent on the architecture and the chemical structure of the thermoresponsive block. Thermoresponsive blocks comprising PNAP and PbMOEAm with DPn = 40 showed no cloud point (CP), since their already high LCSTs were further increased by the attached hydrophilic block. Depending on the architecture as well as on the block size, block copolymers with PNiPAm, PDEAm and PNPAm showed different CP’s. Large aggregates were visible for block copolymers with PNiPAm and PDEAm above their CP. For PNPAm containing block copolymers, the phase transition was very sensitive towards the architecture resulting in either small or large aggregates. In addition, fluorescence studies were performed using PDMAm and PNiPAm homo and block copolymers with linear architecture, functionalized with complementary fluorescence dyes introduced at the opposite chain ends. The thermoresponsive behavior was studied in pure aqueous solution as well as in an oil in water (o/w) microemulsion. The findings indicate that the block copolymer behaves as polymeric surfactant at low temperatures, with one relatively small hydrophobic end group and an extended hydrophilic chain forming ‘hairy micelles’ similar as the other synthesized architectures. Above the phase transition temperature of the PNiPAm block, however, the copolymer behaves as associative telechelic polymer with two non-symmetrical hydrophobic end groups, which do not mix. Thus, instead of a network of bridged ‘flower micelles’, large dynamic aggregates are formed. These are connected alternatingly by the original micellar cores as well as by clusters of the collapsed PNiPAm blocks. This type of bridged micelles is even more favored in the o/w microemulsion than in pure aqueous solution.…
- Das Aggregationsverhalten von amphiphilen Blockcpoolymeren ist wichtig für zahlreiche Anwendungen, beispielsweise in der Waschmittelindustrie als Verdicker oder in der Pharmazie zur kontrollierten Freisetzung von Wirkstoffen. Wenn einer der Blöcke thermoresponsiv ist, kann das Aggregationsverhalten zusätzlich über die Temperatur gesteuert werden. Während sich die bisherigen Untersuchungen solcher „intelligenten“ Systeme zumeist auf einfache Diblockcopolymere beschränkt haben, wurde in der vorliegenden Arbeit die Komplexität der Polymere und damit die Vielseitigkeit dieser Systeme erhöht. Dazu wurden spezifische Monomere, verschiedene Blocklängen, unterschiedliche Architekturen und zusätzliche funktionelle Gruppen eingeführt. Durch systematische Änderungen wurde das Struktur-Wirkungsverhalten solcher thermoresponsiver amphiphiler Blockcopolymere untersucht. Durch systematische Änderungen wurde das Struktur-Wirkungsverhalten solcher thermoresponsiver amphiphiler Blockcopolymere untersucht. Dabei sind die Blockcopolymere typischerweise aus einem permanent hydrophoben „Sticker“, einem permanent hydrophilen Block sowie einem thermoresponsiven Block, der ein Lower Critical Solution Temperature (LCST) Verhalten zeigt, aufgebaut. Während der permanent hydrophile Block aus N,N Dimethylacrylamid (DMAm) bestand, wurden für den thermoresponsiven Block unterschiedliche Monomere, nämlich N n Propylacrylamid (NPAm), N iso Propylacrylamid (NiPAm), N,N Diethylacrylamid (DEAm), N,N Bis(2 methoxyethyl)acrylamid (bMOEAm), oder N Acryloylpyrrolidin (NAP) mit entsprechend unterschiedlichen LCSTs von 25, 32, 33, 42 und 56 °C verwendet. Die Blockcopolymere wurden mittels aufeinanderfolgender reversibler Additions-Fragmentierungs-Kettenübertragungspolymerisation (RAFT Polymerisation) hergestellt, um Polymere mit linearer, doppelt hydrophober sowie symmetrischer Quasi Miktoarm Architektur zu erhalten. Dabei wurden wohldefinierte Blockgrößen, Endgruppen und enge Molmassenverteilungen (Ɖ ≤ 1.3) erzielt. Für komplexere Architekturen, wie die doppelt thermoresponsive und die nicht symmetrische Quasi Miktoarm Architekturen, wurde RAFT mit Atomtransfer-Radikalpolymerisation (ATRP) oder Single Unit Monomer Insertion (SUMI), kombiniert. Die dabei erhaltenen Blockcopolymere hatten ebenfalls wohldefinierte Blocklängen, allerdings war die Molmassenverteilung generell breiter (Ɖ ≤ 1.8) und Endgruppen gingen zum Teil verloren, da komplexere Syntheseschritte nötig waren. Das thermoresponsive Verhalten in wässriger Lösung wurde mittels Trübungspunktmessung und Dynamischer Lichtstreuung (DLS) untersucht. Unterhalb der Phasenüberganstemperatur waren die Polymere löslich in Wasser und mizellare Strukturen waren in der DLS sichtbar. Oberhalb der Phasenübergangstemperatur war das Aggregationsverhalten dann stark abhängig von der Architektur und der chemischen Struktur des thermoresponsiven Blocks. Thermoresponsive Blöcke aus PNAP und PbMOEAm mit einer Blocklänge von DPn = 40 zeigten keinen Trübungspunkt (CP) bis hin zu 80 °C, da durch den angebrachten hydrophilen PDMAm Block die bereits hohe LCST der entsprechenden Homopolymere bei den Blockcopolymeren weiter erhöht wurde. Blockcopolymere mit PNiPAm, PDEAm und PNPAm hinggeen zeigten abhängig von der Architektur und Blockgröße unterschiedliche CP’s. Oberhalb der CP’s waren größere Aggregate vor allem für die Blockcopolymere mit PNiPAm und PDEAm sichtbar, wohingegen der Phasenübergang für Blockcopolymere mit PNPAm stark abhängig von der jeweiligen Architektur war und entsprechend kleinere oder größere Aggregate zeigte. Um das Aggregationsverhalten besser zu verstehen, wurden Fluoreszenzstudien an PDMAm und PNiPAm Homo und Blockcopolymeren mit linearer Architektur durchgeführt, welche mit komplementären Fluoreszenzfarbstoffen an den entgegengesetzten Kettenenden funktionalisiert wurden. Das thermoresponsive Verhalten wurde dabei sowohl in Wasser als auch in Öl-in-Wasser Mikroemulsion untersucht. Die Ergebnisse zeigten, dass das Blockcopolymer sich, ähnlich wie die anderen hergestellten Architekturen, bei niedrigen Temperaturen wie ein Polymertensid verhält. Dabei bilden die hydrophoben Stickergruppen den Kern und die hydrophilen Arme die Corona der Mizelle. Oberhalb des Phasenübergangs des PNiPAm Blocks verhielten sich die Blockcopolymere allerdings wie assoziative Telechele mit zwei nicht symmetrischen hydrophoben Endgruppen, die sich untereinander nicht mischten. Daher bildeten die Blockcopolymere anstatt aggregierter „Blumen“-Mizellen größere, dynamische Aggregate. Diese sind einerseits über die ursprünglichen Mizellkerne bestehend aus den hydrophoben Sticker als auch über Cluster der kollabierten thermoresponsiven Blöcke miteinander verknüpft. In Mikroemulsion ist diese Art der Netzwerkbildung noch stärker ausgeprägt.…
Michelle Hechenbichler
urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-541822
https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54182
Helmut Schlaad, Bernhard V. K. J. Schmidt
André Laschewsky
Doctoral Thesis
English
2021
Universität Potsdam
Universität Potsdam
2022/02/08
2022/03/22
Aggregation; Blockcopolymer; RAFT, Polymerisation; thermoresponsiv
RAFT polymerization; aggregation; block copolymers; thermoresponsive
XIX, 186
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
92-XX BIOLOGY AND OTHER NATURAL SCIENCES
|Urheberrechtsschutz