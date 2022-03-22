New thermoresponsive amphiphilic block copolymers with unconventional chemical structure and architecture

The self-assembly of amphiphilic polymers in aqueous systems is important for a plethora of applications, in particular in the field of cosmetics and detergents. When introducing thermoresponsive blocks, the aggregation behavior of these polymers can be controlled by changing the temperature. While confined to simple diblock copolymer systems for long, the complexity - and thus the versatility - of such smart systems can be strongly enlarged, once designed monomers, specific block sizes, different architectures, or additional functional groups such as hydrophobic stickers are implemented. In this work, the structure-property relationship of such thermoresponsive amphiphilic block copolymers was investigated by varying their structure systematically. The block copolymers were generally composed of a permanently hydrophobic sticker group, a permanently hydrophilic block, and a thermoresponsive block exhibiting a Lower Critical Solution Temperature (LCST) behavior. While the hydrophilic block consisted of N,N dimethylacrylamide (DMAm),

The self-assembly of amphiphilic polymers in aqueous systems is important for a plethora of applications, in particular in the field of cosmetics and detergents. When introducing thermoresponsive blocks, the aggregation behavior of these polymers can be controlled by changing the temperature. While confined to simple diblock copolymer systems for long, the complexity - and thus the versatility - of such smart systems can be strongly enlarged, once designed monomers, specific block sizes, different architectures, or additional functional groups such as hydrophobic stickers are implemented. In this work, the structure-property relationship of such thermoresponsive amphiphilic block copolymers was investigated by varying their structure systematically. The block copolymers were generally composed of a permanently hydrophobic sticker group, a permanently hydrophilic block, and a thermoresponsive block exhibiting a Lower Critical Solution Temperature (LCST) behavior. While the hydrophilic block consisted of N,N dimethylacrylamide (DMAm), different monomers were used for the thermoresponsive block, such as N n propylacrylamide (NPAm), N iso propylacrylamide (NiPAm), N,N diethylacrylamide (DEAm), N,N bis(2 methoxyethyl)acrylamide (bMOEAm), or N acryloylpyrrolidine (NAP) with different reported LCSTs of 25, 32, 33, 42 and 56 °C, respectively. The block copolymers were synthesized by successive reversible addition fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization. For the polymers with the basic linear, the twinned hydrophobic and the symmetrical quasi miktoarm architectures, the results were well defined block sizes and end groups as well as narrow molar mass distributions (Ɖ ≤ 1.3). More complex architectures, such as the twinned thermoresponsive and the non-symmetrical quasi miktoarm one, were achieved by combining RAFT polymerization with a second technique, namely atom transfer radical polymerization (ATRP) or single unit monomer insertion (SUMI), respectively. The obtained block copolymers showed well defined block sizes, but due to the complexity of these reaction paths, the dispersities were generally higher (Ɖ ≤ 1.8) and some end groups were lost. The thermoresponsive behavior of the block copolymers was investigated by turbidimetry and dynamic light scattering (DLS). Below the phase transition temperature, the polymers were soluble in water and small micellar structures were visible. However, above the phase transition temperature, the aggregation behavior was strongly dependent on the architecture and the chemical structure of the thermoresponsive block. Thermoresponsive blocks comprising PNAP and PbMOEAm with DPn = 40 showed no cloud point (CP), since their already high LCSTs were further increased by the attached hydrophilic block. Depending on the architecture as well as on the block size, block copolymers with PNiPAm, PDEAm and PNPAm showed different CP’s. Large aggregates were visible for block copolymers with PNiPAm and PDEAm above their CP. For PNPAm containing block copolymers, the phase transition was very sensitive towards the architecture resulting in either small or large aggregates. In addition, fluorescence studies were performed using PDMAm and PNiPAm homo and block copolymers with linear architecture, functionalized with complementary fluorescence dyes introduced at the opposite chain ends. The thermoresponsive behavior was studied in pure aqueous solution as well as in an oil in water (o/w) microemulsion. The findings indicate that the block copolymer behaves as polymeric surfactant at low temperatures, with one relatively small hydrophobic end group and an extended hydrophilic chain forming ‘hairy micelles’ similar as the other synthesized architectures. Above the phase transition temperature of the PNiPAm block, however, the copolymer behaves as associative telechelic polymer with two non-symmetrical hydrophobic end groups, which do not mix. Thus, instead of a network of bridged ‘flower micelles’, large dynamic aggregates are formed. These are connected alternatingly by the original micellar cores as well as by clusters of the collapsed PNiPAm blocks. This type of bridged micelles is even more favored in the o/w microemulsion than in pure aqueous solution.

