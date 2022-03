An energy consumption model for multiModal wireless sensor networks based on wake-up radio receivers

Juan Aranda, Mario Schölzel, Diego Mendez, Henry Carrillo Energy consumption is a major concern in Wireless Sensor Networks. A significant waste of energy occurs due to the idle listening and overhearing problems, which are typically avoided by turning off the radio, while no transmission is ongoing. The classical approach for allowing the reception of messages in such situations is to use a low-duty-cycle protocol, and to turn on the radio periodically, which reduces the idle listening problem, but requires timers and usually unnecessary wakeups. A better solution is to turn on the radio only on demand by using a Wake-up Radio Receiver (WuRx). In this paper, an energy model is presented to estimate the energy saving in various multi-hop network topologies under several use cases, when a WuRx is used instead of a classical low-duty-cycling protocol. The presented model also allows for estimating the benefit of various WuRx properties like using addressing or not.