  The integration of diverse structured and unstructured information sources into a unified, domain-specific knowledge base is an important task in many areas. A well-maintained knowledge base enables data analysis in complex scenarios, such as risk analysis in the financial sector or investigating large data leaks, such as the Paradise or Panama papers. Both the creation of such knowledge bases, as well as their continuous maintenance and curation involves many complex tasks and considerable manual effort. With CurEx, we present a modular system that allows structured and unstructured data sources to be integrated into a domain-specific knowledge base. In particular, we (i) enable the incremental improvement of each individual integration component; (ii) enable the selective generation of multiple knowledge graphs from the information contained in the knowledge base; and (iii) provide two distinct user interfaces tailored to the needs of data engineers and end-users respectively. The former has curation capabilities and controls the integration process, whereas the latter focuses on the exploration of the generated knowledge graph.

Author details:Michael LosterORCiD, Felix NaumannORCiDGND, Jan Ehmueller, Benjamin Feldmann
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3269206.3269229
ISBN:978-1-4503-6014-2
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 27th ACM International Conference on Information and Knowledge Management
Subtitle (English):a system for extracting, curating, and exploring domain-specific knowledge graphs from text
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/04
Number of pages:4
First page:1883
Last Page:1886
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

