  • The Indo-Pacific is fast becoming the main arena for great power competition. After explaining the regional power hierarchy, the paper describes how the EU defines like-mindedness as an explicit partnership category in the Indo-Pacific and which of the countries qualify. Finally, the paper also examines the structural problems the EU faces when projecting power into a faraway region such as this one. The paper argues that for China’s rise to remain peaceful and in the absence of fully regional security arrangements, other Asian actors are increasingly looking for new regional structures that combine elements of cooperation, competition and containment vis-à-vis China - including a more pronounced EU role in the region.

Metadaten
Author details:Christian Rieck
URL:https://www.kas.de/en/web/politikdialog-asien/panorama
ISSN:0119-5204
Title of parent work (English):European Strategic Approaches to the Indo-Pacific
Subtitle (English):the European Union's Search for Like-Minded Partners in the Indo-Pacific
Publisher:Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung
Place of publishing:Singapore
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Completion year:2022
Release date:2022/03/04
Volume:2021
Issue:1
First page:39
Last Page:53
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

