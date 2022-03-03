Investigation of vegetation and terrestrial climate variablity during the holocene
|Author details:
|Raphael Hebert
|Reviewer(s):
|Thomas LaeppleORCiDGND, Ulrike HerzschuhORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Christian Franzke, Thomas Giesecke, Thomas Laepple
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/12/10
|Release date:
|2022/03/03
|Number of pages:
|201
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften