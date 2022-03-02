Schließen

Ontology-driven Device Descriptions for IoT Network Management

  • One particular challenge in the Internet of Things is the management of many heterogeneous things. The things are typically constrained devices with limited memory, power, network and processing capacity. Configuring every device manually is a tedious task. We propose an interoperable way to configure an IoT network automatically using existing standards. The proposed NETCONF-MQTT bridge intermediates between the constrained devices (speaking MQTT) and the network management standard NETCONF. The NETCONF-MQTT bridge generates dynamically YANG data models from the semantic description of the device capabilities based on the oneM2M ontology. We evaluate the approach for two use cases, i.e. describing an actuator and a sensor scenario.

Author details:Kristina SahlmannORCiD, Thomas Scheffler, Bettina SchnorGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/GIOTS.2018.8534569
ISBN:978-1-5386-6451-3
Title of parent work (English):2018 Global Internet of Things Summit (GIoTS)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/15
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/02
Tag:Internet of Things; Interoperability; MQTT; NETCONF; Ontology; Semantic Web; YANG; oneM2M
Number of pages:6
First page:295
Last Page:300
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF)
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

