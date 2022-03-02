Enhanced cost analysis of multiple virtual machines live migration in VMware environments

Live migration is an important feature in modern software-defined datacenters and cloud computing environments. Dynamic resource management, load balance, power saving and fault tolerance are all dependent on the live migration feature. Despite the importance of live migration, the cost of live migration cannot be ignored and may result in service availability degradation. Live migration cost includes the migration time, downtime, CPU overhead, network and power consumption. There are many research articles that discuss the problem of live migration cost with different scopes like analyzing the cost and relate it to the parameters that control it, proposing new migration algorithms that minimize the cost and also predicting the migration cost. For the best of our knowledge, most of the papers that discuss the migration cost problem focus on open source hypervisors. For the research articles focus on VMware environments, none of the published articles proposed migration time, network overhead and power consumption modeling for single

Live migration is an important feature in modern software-defined datacenters and cloud computing environments. Dynamic resource management, load balance, power saving and fault tolerance are all dependent on the live migration feature. Despite the importance of live migration, the cost of live migration cannot be ignored and may result in service availability degradation. Live migration cost includes the migration time, downtime, CPU overhead, network and power consumption. There are many research articles that discuss the problem of live migration cost with different scopes like analyzing the cost and relate it to the parameters that control it, proposing new migration algorithms that minimize the cost and also predicting the migration cost. For the best of our knowledge, most of the papers that discuss the migration cost problem focus on open source hypervisors. For the research articles focus on VMware environments, none of the published articles proposed migration time, network overhead and power consumption modeling for single and multiple VMs live migration. In this paper, we propose empirical models for the live migration time, network overhead and power consumption for single and multiple VMs migration. The proposed models are obtained using a VMware based testbed.

…