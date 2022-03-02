Schließen

Signatures of strong coupling on nanoparticles

  • The electromagnetic coupling of molecular excitations to plasmonic nanoparticles offers a promising method to manipulate the light-matter interaction at the nanoscale. Plasmonic nanoparticles foster exceptionally high coupling strengths, due to their capacity to strongly concentrate the light-field to sub-wavelength mode volumes. A particularly interesting coupling regime occurs, if the coupling increases to a level such that the coupling strength surpasses all damping rates in the system. In this so-called strong-coupling regime hybrid light-matter states emerge, which can no more be divided into separate light and matter components. These hybrids unite the features of the original components and possess new resonances whose positions are separated by the Rabi splitting energy h Omega. Detuning the resonance of one of the components leads to an anticrossing of the two arising branches of the new resonances omega(+) and omega(-) with a minimal separation of Omega = omega(+) - omega(-).

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Felix SteteORCiD, Wouter-Willem Adriaan KoopmanORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-94-024-1544-5_53
ISBN:978-94-024-1546-9
ISBN:978-94-024-1544-5
ISBN:978-94-024-1543-8
ISSN:1871-465X
Title of parent work (English):Quantum Nano-Photonics
Subtitle (English):revealing absorption anticrossing by tuning the dielectric environment
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/02
Number of pages:3
First page:445
Last Page:447
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.