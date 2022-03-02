Schließen

Size Dependence of the Coupling Strength in Plasmon-Exciton Nanoparticles

  • The coupling between molecular excitations and nanoparticles leads to promising applications. It is for example used to enhance the optical cross-section of molecules in surface enhanced Raman scattering, Purcell enhancement or plasmon enhanced dye lasers. In a coupled system new resonances emerge resulting from the original plasmon (ωpl) and exciton (ωex) resonances as ω±=12(ωpl+ωex)±14(ωpl−ωex)2+g2−−−−−−−−−−−−−−−√, (1) where g is the coupling parameter. Hence, the new resonances show a separation of Δ = ω+ − ω− from which the coupling strength can be deduced from the minimum distance between the two resonances, Ω = Δ(ω+ = ω−).

Metadaten
Author details:Felix SteteORCiD, Phillip Gerald Schossau, Wouter-Willem Adriaan KoopmanORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-94-024-1544-5_26
ISBN:978-94-024-1546-9
ISBN:978-94-024-1544-5
ISBN:978-94-024-1543-8
ISSN:1871-465X
Title of parent work (English):Quantum Nano-Photonics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/02
Number of pages:3
First page:381
Last Page:383
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

