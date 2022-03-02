Size Dependence of the Coupling Strength in Plasmon-Exciton Nanoparticles

Felix Stete, Phillip Gerald Schossau, Wouter-Willem Adriaan Koopman, Matias Bargheer The coupling between molecular excitations and nanoparticles leads to promising applications. It is for example used to enhance the optical cross-section of molecules in surface enhanced Raman scattering, Purcell enhancement or plasmon enhanced dye lasers. In a coupled system new resonances emerge resulting from the original plasmon (ωpl) and exciton (ωex) resonances as ω±=12(ωpl+ωex)±14(ωpl−ωex)2+g2−−−−−−−−−−−−−−−√, (1) where g is the coupling parameter. Hence, the new resonances show a separation of Δ = ω+ − ω− from which the coupling strength can be deduced from the minimum distance between the two resonances, Ω = Δ(ω+ = ω−).