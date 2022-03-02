Ontology-based virtual IoT devices for edge computing

An IoT network may consist of hundreds heterogeneous devices. Some of them may be constrained in terms of memory, power, processing and network capacity. Manual network and service management of IoT devices are challenging. We propose a usage of an ontology for the IoT device descriptions enabling automatic network management as well as service discovery and aggregation. Our IoT architecture approach ensures interoperability using existing standards, i.e. MQTT protocol and SemanticWeb technologies. We herein introduce virtual IoT devices and their semantic framework deployed at the edge of network. As a result, virtual devices are enabled to aggregate capabilities of IoT devices, derive new services by inference, delegate requests/responses and generate events. Furthermore, they can collect and pre-process sensor data. These tasks on the edge computing overcome the shortcomings of the cloud usage regarding siloization, network bandwidth, latency and speed. We validate our proposition by implementing a virtual device on a Raspberry Pi.

