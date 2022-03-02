Schließen

Destructiveness of Lexicographic Parsimony Pressure and Alleviation by a Concatenation Crossover in Genetic Programming

  • For theoretical analyses there are two specifics distinguishing GP from many other areas of evolutionary computation. First, the variable size representations, in particular yielding a possible bloat (i.e. the growth of individuals with redundant parts). Second, the role and realization of crossover, which is particularly central in GP due to the tree-based representation. Whereas some theoretical work on GP has studied the effects of bloat, crossover had a surprisingly little share in this work. We analyze a simple crossover operator in combination with local search, where a preference for small solutions minimizes bloat (lexicographic parsimony pressure); the resulting algorithm is denoted Concatenation Crossover GP. For this purpose three variants of the wellstudied Majority test function with large plateaus are considered. We show that the Concatenation Crossover GP can efficiently optimize these test functions, while local search cannot be efficient for all three variants independent of employing bloat control.

Metadaten
Author details:Timo Kötzing, Gregor J. A. Lagodzinski, Johannes Lengler, Anna MelnichenkoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-99259-4_4
ISBN:978-3-319-99259-4
ISBN:978-3-319-99258-7
ISSN:0302-9743
ISSN:1611-3349
Title of parent work (English):Parallel Problem Solving from Nature – PPSN XV
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/21
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/02
Volume:11102
Number of pages:13
First page:42
Last Page:54
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

