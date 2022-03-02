Schließen

Surface immobilization strategies for tyrosinase as biocatalyst applicable to polymer network synthesis

  • Enzymes have recently attracted increasing attention in material research based on their capacity to catalyze the conversion of polymer-bound moieties for synthesizing polymer networks, particularly bulk hydrogels. hi this study. the surface immobilization of a relevant enzyme. mushroom tyrosinase, should be explored using glass as model surface. In a first step. the glass support was functionalized with silanes to introduce either amine or carboxyl groups, as confirmed e.g. by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. By applying glutaraldehyde and EDC/NHS chemistry, respectively, surfaces have been activated for subsequent successful coupling of tyrosinase. Via protein hydrolysis and amino acid characterization by HPLC, the quantity of bound tyrosinase was shown to correspond to a full surface coverage. Based on the visualized enzymatic conversion of a test substrate at the glass support. the functionalized surfaces may be explored for surface-associated material synthesis in the future.

Metadaten
Author details:Christian Wischke, Elen Baehr, Miroslava Racheva, Matthias Heuchel, Thomas Weigel, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/adv.2018.630
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS Advances
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/02
Volume:3
Issue:63
Number of pages:7
First page:3875
Last Page:3881
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research via the MIE project [031A095B]; Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

