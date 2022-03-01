Schließen

Investigating the roles of crystallizable and glassy switching segments within multiblock copolymer shape-memory materials

  The variation of the molecular architecture of multiblock copolymers has enabled the introduction of functional behaviour and the control of key mechanical properties. In the current study, we explore the synergistic relationship of two structural components in a shape-memory material formed of a multiblock copolymer with crystallizable poly(epsilon-caprolactone) and crystallizable polyfoligo(3S-iso-butylmorpholine-2,5-dione) segments (PCL-PIBMD). The thermal and structural properties of PCL-PIBMD films were compared with PCI.-PU and PMMD-PU investigated by means of DSC, SAXS and WARS measurements. The shape-memory properties were quantified by cyclic, thermomechanical tensile tests, where deformation strains up to 900% were applied for programming PCL-PIBMD films at 50 degrees C. Toluene vapor treatment experiments demonstrated that the temporary shape was fixed mainly by glassy PIBMD domains at strains lower than 600% with the PCL contribution to fixation increasing to 42 +/- 2% at programming strains of 900% This study into the shape-memory mechanism of PCL-PIBMD provides insight into the structure function relation in multiblock copolymers with both crystallizable and glassy switching segments.

Metadaten
Author details:Wan Yan, Liang Fang, Ulrich NöchelGND, Oliver E. C. GouldORCiD, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/adv.2018.590
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS Advances
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/09
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/01
Volume:3
Issue:63
Number of pages:9
First page:3741
Last Page:3749
Funding institution:Helmholtz-Association through programme-oriented funding; German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [031A095]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

