A tissue-aware gene selection approach for analyzing multi-tissue gene expression data

  • High-throughput RNA sequencing (RNAseq) produces large data sets containing expression levels of thousands of genes. The analysis of RNAseq data leads to a better understanding of gene functions and interactions, which eventually helps to study diseases like cancer and develop effective treatments. Large-scale RNAseq expression studies on cancer comprise samples from multiple cancer types and aim to identify their distinct molecular characteristics. Analyzing samples from different cancer types implies analyzing samples from different tissue origin. Such multi-tissue RNAseq data sets require a meaningful analysis that accounts for the inherent tissue-related bias: The identified characteristics must not originate from the differences in tissue types, but from the actual differences in cancer types. However, current analysis procedures do not incorporate that aspect. As a result, we propose to integrate a tissue-awareness into the analysis of multi-tissue RNAseq data. We introduce an extension for gene selection that provides aHigh-throughput RNA sequencing (RNAseq) produces large data sets containing expression levels of thousands of genes. The analysis of RNAseq data leads to a better understanding of gene functions and interactions, which eventually helps to study diseases like cancer and develop effective treatments. Large-scale RNAseq expression studies on cancer comprise samples from multiple cancer types and aim to identify their distinct molecular characteristics. Analyzing samples from different cancer types implies analyzing samples from different tissue origin. Such multi-tissue RNAseq data sets require a meaningful analysis that accounts for the inherent tissue-related bias: The identified characteristics must not originate from the differences in tissue types, but from the actual differences in cancer types. However, current analysis procedures do not incorporate that aspect. As a result, we propose to integrate a tissue-awareness into the analysis of multi-tissue RNAseq data. We introduce an extension for gene selection that provides a tissue-wise context for every gene and can be flexibly combined with any existing gene selection approach. We suggest to expand conventional evaluation by additional metrics that are sensitive to the tissue-related bias. Evaluations show that especially low complexity gene selection approaches profit from introducing tissue-awareness.show moreshow less

Author details:Cindy PerscheidORCiD, Lukas Faber, Milena Kraus, Paul Arndt, Michael Janke, Sebastian Rehfeldt, Antje Schubotz, Tamara Slosarek, Matthias Uflacker
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/BIBM.2018.8621189
ISBN:978-1-5386-5488-0
ISSN:2156-1125
ISSN:2156-1133
Title of parent work (English):2018 IEEE International Conference on Bioinformatics and Biomedicine (BIBM)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/28
Tag:GTEx; RNAseq; TCGA; gene selection; tissue-awareness
Number of pages:8
First page:2159
Last Page:2166
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [031A427B]
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

