Schließen

Parameter-dependent edge calculus and corner parametrices

  • Let B be a compact manifold with smooth edge of dimension > 0. We study the interplay between parameter-dependent edge algebra algebra on B and operator families belonging to the corner calculus, and we characterize parametrices in the corner case.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Wannarut RungrottheeraGND, Xiaojing LyuORCiDGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
ISSN:1345-4773
ISSN:1880-5221
Title of parent work (English):Journal of nonlinear and convex analysis : an international journal
Publisher:Yokohama Publishers
Place of publishing:Yokohama
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/28
Tag:Edge calculus; corner parametrices
Volume:19
Issue:12
Number of pages:31
First page:2021
Last Page:2051
Funding institution:Thailand Research Fund (TRF)Thailand Research Fund (TRF) [MRG5980089]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.