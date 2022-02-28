Use of decoupling cells for mitigation of SET effects in CMOS combinational gates

Marko Andjelkovic, Milan Babic, Yuanqing Li, Oliver Schrape, Milos Krstic, Rolf Kraemer This paper investigates the applicability of CMOS decoupling cells for mitigating the Single Event Transient (SET) effects in standard combinational gates. The concept is based on the insertion of two decoupling cells between the gate's output and the power/ground terminals. To verify the proposed hardening approach, extensive SPICE simulations have been performed with standard combinational cells designed in IHP's 130 nm bulk CMOS technology. Obtained simulation results have shown that the insertion of decoupling cells results in the increase of the gate's critical charge, thus reducing the gate's soft error rate (SER). Moreover, the decoupling cells facilitate the suppression of SET pulses propagating through the gate. It has been shown that the decoupling cells may be a competitive alternative to gate upsizing and gate duplication for hardening the gates with lower critical charge and multiple (3 or 4) inputs, as well as for filtering the short SET pulses induced by low-LET particles.