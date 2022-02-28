The design and classification of cheating attacks on power marketing schemes in resource constrained smart micro-grids

In this chapter, we provide a framework to specify how cheating attacks can be conducted successfully on power marketing schemes in resource constrained smart micro-grids. This is an important problem because such cheating attacks can destabilise and in the worst case result in a breakdown of the micro-grid. We consider three aspects, in relation to modelling cheating attacks on power auctioning schemes. First, we aim to specify exactly how in spite of the resource constrained character of the micro-grid, cheating can be conducted successfully. Second, we consider how mitigations can be modelled to prevent cheating, and third, we discuss methods of maintaining grid stability and reliability even in the presence of cheating attacks. We use an Automated-Cheating-Attack (ACA) conception to build a taxonomy of cheating attacks based on the idea of adversarial acquisition of surplus energy. Adversarial acquisitions of surplus energy allow malicious users to pay less for access to more power than the quota allowed for the price paid. The

In this chapter, we provide a framework to specify how cheating attacks can be conducted successfully on power marketing schemes in resource constrained smart micro-grids. This is an important problem because such cheating attacks can destabilise and in the worst case result in a breakdown of the micro-grid. We consider three aspects, in relation to modelling cheating attacks on power auctioning schemes. First, we aim to specify exactly how in spite of the resource constrained character of the micro-grid, cheating can be conducted successfully. Second, we consider how mitigations can be modelled to prevent cheating, and third, we discuss methods of maintaining grid stability and reliability even in the presence of cheating attacks. We use an Automated-Cheating-Attack (ACA) conception to build a taxonomy of cheating attacks based on the idea of adversarial acquisition of surplus energy. Adversarial acquisitions of surplus energy allow malicious users to pay less for access to more power than the quota allowed for the price paid. The impact on honest users, is the lack of an adequate supply of energy to meet power demand requests. We conclude with a discussion of the performance overhead of provoking, detecting, and mitigating such attacks efficiently.

