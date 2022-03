Modulating keratinocyte and induced pluripotent stem cell behavior by microenvironment design or temperature control

Under the in vivo condition, a cell is continually interacting with its surrounding microenvironment, which is composed of its neighboring cells and the extracellular matrix (ECM). These components generate and transmit the microenvironmental signals to regulate the fate and function of the target cells. Except the signals from the microenvironment, stimuli from the ambient environment, such as temperature changes, also play an important in modulating the cell behaviors, which are considered as regulators from the macroenvironment. In this regard, recapitulation of these environmental factors to steer cell function will be of crucial importance for therapeutic purposes and tissue regeneration. Although the role of a variety of environmental factors has been evaluated, it is still challenging to identify and provide the appropriate factors, which are required for optimizing the survival of cells and for ensuring effective cell functions. Thus, in vitro recreating the environmental factors that are present in the extracellular

Under the in vivo condition, a cell is continually interacting with its surrounding microenvironment, which is composed of its neighboring cells and the extracellular matrix (ECM). These components generate and transmit the microenvironmental signals to regulate the fate and function of the target cells. Except the signals from the microenvironment, stimuli from the ambient environment, such as temperature changes, also play an important in modulating the cell behaviors, which are considered as regulators from the macroenvironment. In this regard, recapitulation of these environmental factors to steer cell function will be of crucial importance for therapeutic purposes and tissue regeneration. Although the role of a variety of environmental factors has been evaluated, it is still challenging to identify and provide the appropriate factors, which are required for optimizing the survival of cells and for ensuring effective cell functions. Thus, in vitro recreating the environmental factors that are present in the extracellular environment would help to understand the mechanism of how cells sense and process those environmental signals. In this context, this thesis is aimed to harness these environmental parameters to guide cell responses. Here, human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) and human keratinocytes (KTCs), HaCaT cells, were used to investigate the impact of signals from the microenvironment or stimuli from the macroenvironment. Firstly, polydopamine (PDA) or chitosan (CS) modifications were applied to generate different substrate surfaces for hiPSCs and KTCs (Chapter 4 to Chapter 6). Our results showed that the PDA modification was efficient to increase the cell-substrate adhesion and consequently promoted cell spreading. While CS modification was able to decrease the cell-substrate adhesion and enhance the cell-cell interaction, which enabled the morphology shift from monolayered cells to multicellular spheroids. The quantitative result was acquired using the atomic force microscopy (AFM)-based single-cell force spectroscopy. The balance between the cell-substrate and cell-cell adhesion yielded a net force, which determined the preference of the cell to adhere to its neighboring cells or to the substrate. The difference in the adhesive behaviors further affected the cellular function, such as the proliferation and differentiation potential of both hiPSCs and HaCaT cells. Next, the cyclic temperature changes (ΔT) were selected here to study the influence of macroenvironmental stimuli on hiPSCs and KTCs (Chapter 7 and Chapter 8). The macroenvironmental temperature ranging from 10.0 ± 0.1 °C to 37.0 ± 0.1 °C was achieved using a thermal chamber equipped with a temperature controller. This temperature range was selected to explore the responses of hiPSCs to the extreme environments, while a temperature variation between 25.0 ± 0.1 °C and 37.0 ± 0.1 °C was applied to mimic the ambient temperature variations experienced by the skin epithelial KTCs. The ΔT led to cell stiffening in both hiPSCs and HaCaT cells in a cytoskeleton-dependent manner, which was measured by AFM. Specifically, in hiPSCs, the cell stiffening was resulted from the rearrangement of the actin skeleton; in HaCaT cells, was due to the difference of the Keratin (KRT) filaments. Except for inducing cell hardening, ΔT also caused differences in the protein expression profiles in hiPSCs or HaCaT cells, compared to those without ΔT treatment, which might be attributed to the alterations in their cytoskeleton structures. To sum up, the results of the thesis demonstrated how individual factors from the micro-/macro-environment can be harnessed to modulate the behaviors of hiPSCs and HaCaT cells. Engineering the microenvironmental cues using surface modification and exploiting the macroenvironmental stimuli through temperature control were identified as precise and potent approaches to steer hiPSC and HaCaT cell behaviors. The application of AFM served as a non-invasive and real-time monitoring platform to trace the change in cell topography and mechanics induced by the environmental signals, which provide novel insights into the cell-environment interactions.

