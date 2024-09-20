Schließen

Strength of weakness

  • The paper investigates quality management in teaching and learning in higher education institutions from a principal-agent perspective. Based on data gained from semi-structured interviews and from a nation-wide survey with quality managers of German higher education institutions, the study shows how quality managers position themselves in relation to their perception of the interests of other actors in higher education institutions. The paper describes the various interests and discusses the main implications of this constellation of actors. It argues that quality managers, although they may be considered as rather weak actors within the higher education institution, may be characterised as having a strength of weakness due to diverging interests of their principals.

  • Strength of weaknesseng
Metadaten
Author details:Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND, Florian ReithORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-540972
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54097
ISSN:1867-5808
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Quality managers as agents of multiple principals
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (163)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/27
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/09/20
Tag:agent; higher education; principal; quality assurance; quality management; teaching
Issue:163
Number of pages:18
Source:Journal of Higher Education Policy and Management, 43:3, 298-314, DOI: 10.1080/1360080X.2020.1812802
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

