Smart micro-grid systems security and privacy preface

Studies indicate that reliable access to power is an important enabler for economic growth. To this end, modern energy management systems have seen a shift from reliance on time-consuming manual procedures , to highly automated management , with current energy provisioning systems being run as cyber-physical systems . Operating energy grids as a cyber-physical system offers the advantage of increased reliability and dependability , but also raises issues of security and privacy. In this chapter, we provide an overview of the contents of this book showing the interrelation between the topics of the chapters in terms of smart energy provisioning. We begin by discussing the concept of smart-grids in general, proceeding to narrow our focus to smart micro-grids in particular. Lossy networks also provide an interesting framework for enabling the implementation of smart micro-grids in remote/rural areas, where deploying standard smart grids is economically and structurally infeasible. To this end, we consider an architectural design for a smart micro-grid suited to low-processing capable devices. We model malicious behaviour, and propose mitigation measures based properties to distinguish normal from malicious behaviour .

