Schließen

Rezension zu: Riggsby, Andrew M.: Mosaics of Knowledge. Representing Information in the Roman World. - New York, NY: Oxford University Press, 2019. - XVI, 248 S. - ISBN: 978-0-19-063250-2

Metadaten
Author details:Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.17104/0017-1417-2022-2
ISSN:0017-1417
Title of parent work (German):Gnomon
Publisher:München
Place of publishing:Beck
Publication type:Review
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Completion year:2022
Release date:2022/03/04
Volume:94
Issue:2
First page:182
Last Page:184
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.