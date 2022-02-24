Schließen

Memory-restricted Routing With Tiled Map Data

  • Modern routing algorithms reduce query time by depending heavily on preprocessed data. The recently developed Navigation Data Standard (NDS) enforces a separation between algorithms and map data, rendering preprocessing inapplicable. Furthermore, map data is partitioned into tiles with respect to their geographic coordinates. With the limited memory found in portable devices, the number of tiles loaded becomes the major factor for run time. We study routing under these restrictions and present new algorithms as well as empirical evaluations. Our results show that, on average, the most efficient algorithm presented uses more than 20 times fewer tile loads than a normal A*.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas BlaesiusGND, Jan Eube, Thomas Feldtkeller, Tobias FriedrichORCiDGND, Martin Stefan KrejcaORCiDGND, J. A. Gregor Lagodzinski, Ralf RothenbergerORCiDGND, Julius Severin, Fabian Sommer, Justin TrautmannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/SMC.2018.00567
ISBN:978-1-5386-6650-0
ISSN:1062-922X
Title of parent work (English):2018 IEEE International Conference on Systems, Man, and Cybernetics (SMC)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Number of pages:8
First page:3347
Last Page:3354
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.