Reliability, safety and security of the electronics in automated driving vehicles - joint lab lecturing approach

  • This paper proposes an education approach for master and bachelor students to enhance their skills in the area of reliability, safety and security of the electronic components in automated driving. The approach is based on the active synergetic work of research institutes, academia and industry in the frame of joint lab. As an example, the jointly organized summer school with the respective focus is organized and elaborated.

Metadaten
Author details:Milos KrsticORCiDGND, Anne-Kristin Jentzsch
Title of parent work (English):2018 12TH European Workshop on Microelectronics Education (EWME)
Date of first publication:2018/01/31
Tag:automated driving; joint lab; reliability; safety; security
