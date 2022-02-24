Reliability, safety and security of the electronics in automated driving vehicles - joint lab lecturing approach
- This paper proposes an education approach for master and bachelor students to enhance their skills in the area of reliability, safety and security of the electronic components in automated driving. The approach is based on the active synergetic work of research institutes, academia and industry in the frame of joint lab. As an example, the jointly organized summer school with the respective focus is organized and elaborated.
|Author details:
|Milos KrsticORCiDGND, Anne-Kristin Jentzsch
|ISBN:
|978-1-5386-1157-9
|Title of parent work (English):
|2018 12TH European Workshop on Microelectronics Education (EWME)
|Publisher:
|IEEE
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/01/31
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/02/24
|Tag:
|automated driving; joint lab; reliability; safety; security
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|21
|Last Page:
|22
|Funding institution:
|Federal Ministry for Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [16EMO0177K, 01QE1539C]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke