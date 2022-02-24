A case atudy of closed-domain response suggestion with limited training data

Schließen

A case study of closed-domain response suggestion with limited training data

  • We analyze the problem of response suggestion in a closed domain along a real-world scenario of a digital library. We present a text-processing pipeline to generate question-answer pairs from chat transcripts. On this limited amount of training data, we compare retrieval-based, conditioned-generation, and dedicated representation learning approaches for response suggestion. Our results show that retrieval-based methods that strive to find similar, known contexts are preferable over parametric approaches from the conditioned-generation family, when the training data is limited. We, however, identify a specific representation learning approach that is competitive to the retrieval-based approaches despite the training data limitation.

Metadaten
Author details:Lukas GalkeORCiD, Gunnar Gerstenkorn, Ansgar ScherpORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-99133-7_18
ISBN:978-3-319-99133-7
ISBN:978-3-319-99132-0
ISSN:1865-0929
ISSN:1865-0937
Title of parent work (English):Database and Expert Systems Applications : DEXA 2018 Iinternational workshops
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/07
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Volume:903
Number of pages:12
First page:218
Last Page:229
Funding institution:EU H2020 project MOVING [693092]
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

