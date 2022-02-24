Schließen

Servicification - Trend or Paradigm Shift in Geospatial Data Processing?

  • Currently we are witnessing profound changes in the geospatial domain. Driven by recent ICT developments, such as web services, serviceoriented computing or open-source software, an explosion of geodata and geospatial applications or rapidly growing communities of non-specialist users, the crucial issue is the provision and integration of geospatial intelligence in these rapidly changing, heterogeneous developments. This paper introduces the concept of Servicification into geospatial data processing. Its core idea is the provision of expertise through a flexible number of web-based software service modules. Selection and linkage of these services to user profiles, application tasks, data resources, or additional software allow for the compilation of flexible, time-sensitive geospatial data handling processes. Encapsulated in a string of discrete services, the approach presented here aims to provide non-specialist users with geospatial expertise required for the effective, professional solution of a defined application problem.Currently we are witnessing profound changes in the geospatial domain. Driven by recent ICT developments, such as web services, serviceoriented computing or open-source software, an explosion of geodata and geospatial applications or rapidly growing communities of non-specialist users, the crucial issue is the provision and integration of geospatial intelligence in these rapidly changing, heterogeneous developments. This paper introduces the concept of Servicification into geospatial data processing. Its core idea is the provision of expertise through a flexible number of web-based software service modules. Selection and linkage of these services to user profiles, application tasks, data resources, or additional software allow for the compilation of flexible, time-sensitive geospatial data handling processes. Encapsulated in a string of discrete services, the approach presented here aims to provide non-specialist users with geospatial expertise required for the effective, professional solution of a defined application problem. Providing users with geospatial intelligence in the form of web-based, modular services, is a completely different approach to geospatial data processing. This novel concept puts geospatial intelligence, made available through services encapsulating rule bases and algorithms, in the centre and at the disposal of the users, regardless of their expertise.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas FrickeORCiD, Jürgen Roland Friedrich DöllnerGND, Hartmut AscheORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-95168-3_23
ISBN:978-3-319-95168-3
ISBN:978-3-319-95167-6
ISSN:0302-9743
ISSN:1611-3349
Title of parent work (English):Computational Science and Its Applications – ICCSA 2018, PT III
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/04
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Tag:Geospatial intelligence; Servicification; Spatial data handling systems
Volume:10962
Number of pages:12
First page:339
Last Page:350
Funding institution:HPI Research School for Service-Oriented Systems Engineering at the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.