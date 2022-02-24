DMN Decision Execution on the Ethereum Blockchain
- Recently blockchain technology has been introduced to execute interacting business processes in a secure and transparent way. While the foundations for process enactment on blockchain have been researched, the execution of decisions on blockchain has not been addressed yet. In this paper we argue that decisions are an essential aspect of interacting business processes, and, therefore, also need to be executed on blockchain. The immutable representation of decision logic can be used by the interacting processes, so that decision taking will be more secure, more transparent, and better auditable. The approach is based on a mapping of the DMN language S-FEEL to Solidity code to be run on the Ethereum blockchain. The work is evaluated by a proof-of-concept prototype and an empirical cost evaluation.
|Author details:
|Stephan Haarmann, Kimon BatoulisORCiDGND, Adriatik NikajORCiDGND, Mathias WeskeORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-91563-0_20
|ISBN:
|978-3-319-91563-0
|ISBN:
|978-3-319-91562-3
|ISSN:
|0302-9743
|ISSN:
|1611-3349
|Title of parent work (English):
|Advanced Information Systems Engineering, CAISE 2018
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Cham
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/05/17
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/02/24
|Tag:
|Blockchain; DMN; Interacting processes
|Volume:
|10816
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|327
|Last Page:
|341
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Referiert