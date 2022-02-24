Schließen

DMN Decision Execution on the Ethereum Blockchain

  • Recently blockchain technology has been introduced to execute interacting business processes in a secure and transparent way. While the foundations for process enactment on blockchain have been researched, the execution of decisions on blockchain has not been addressed yet. In this paper we argue that decisions are an essential aspect of interacting business processes, and, therefore, also need to be executed on blockchain. The immutable representation of decision logic can be used by the interacting processes, so that decision taking will be more secure, more transparent, and better auditable. The approach is based on a mapping of the DMN language S-FEEL to Solidity code to be run on the Ethereum blockchain. The work is evaluated by a proof-of-concept prototype and an empirical cost evaluation.

Metadaten
Author details:Stephan Haarmann, Kimon BatoulisORCiDGND, Adriatik NikajORCiDGND, Mathias WeskeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-91563-0_20
ISBN:978-3-319-91563-0
ISBN:978-3-319-91562-3
ISSN:0302-9743
ISSN:1611-3349
Title of parent work (English):Advanced Information Systems Engineering, CAISE 2018
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Tag:Blockchain; DMN; Interacting processes
Volume:10816
Number of pages:15
First page:327
Last Page:341
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

