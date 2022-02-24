Schließen

On the post selection inference constant under restricted isometry properties

  • Uniformly valid confidence intervals post model selection in regression can be constructed based on Post-Selection Inference (PoSI) constants. PoSI constants are minimal for orthogonal design matrices, and can be upper bounded in function of the sparsity of the set of models under consideration, for generic design matrices. In order to improve on these generic sparse upper bounds, we consider design matrices satisfying a Restricted Isometry Property (RIP) condition. We provide a new upper bound on the PoSI constant in this setting. This upper bound is an explicit function of the RIP constant of the design matrix, thereby giving an interpolation between the orthogonal setting and the generic sparse setting. We show that this upper bound is asymptotically optimal in many settings by constructing a matching lower bound.

Author details:Francois Bachoc, Gilles BlanchardGND, Pierre Neuvial
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1214/18-EJS1490
ISSN:1935-7524
Title of parent work (English):Electronic journal of statistics
Publisher:Institute of Mathematical Statistics
Place of publishing:Cleveland
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Tag:Inference post model-selection; PoSI constants; confidence intervals; high-dimensional inference; linear regression; restricted isometry property; sparsity
Volume:12
Issue:2
Number of pages:22
First page:3736
Last Page:3757
Funding institution:german DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [FOR-1735]; german DFG, under Collaborative Research Center [SFB-1294]; [ANR-16-CE40-0019]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access

