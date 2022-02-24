Schließen

Minimax Euclidean separation rates for testing convex hypotheses in R-d

  • We consider composite-composite testing problems for the expectation in the Gaussian sequence model where the null hypothesis corresponds to a closed convex subset C of R-d. We adopt a minimax point of view and our primary objective is to describe the smallest Euclidean distance between the null and alternative hypotheses such that there is a test with small total error probability. In particular, we focus on the dependence of this distance on the dimension d and variance 1/n giving rise to the minimax separation rate. In this paper we discuss lower and upper bounds on this rate for different smooth and non-smooth choices for C.

Metadaten
Author details:Gilles BlanchardGND, Alexandra CarpentierORCiDGND, Maurilio Gutzeit
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1214/18-EJS1472
ISSN:1935-7524
Title of parent work (English):Electronic journal of statistics
Publisher:Institute of Mathematical Statistics
Place of publishing:Cleveland
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/07
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Tag:Gaussian sequence model; Minimax hypothesis testing; nonasymptotic minimax separation rate
Volume:12
Issue:2
Number of pages:23
First page:3713
Last Page:3735
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 1294]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [314838170, GRK 2297 MathCoRe]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

