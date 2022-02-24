Minimax Euclidean separation rates for testing convex hypotheses in R-d
- We consider composite-composite testing problems for the expectation in the Gaussian sequence model where the null hypothesis corresponds to a closed convex subset C of R-d. We adopt a minimax point of view and our primary objective is to describe the smallest Euclidean distance between the null and alternative hypotheses such that there is a test with small total error probability. In particular, we focus on the dependence of this distance on the dimension d and variance 1/n giving rise to the minimax separation rate. In this paper we discuss lower and upper bounds on this rate for different smooth and non-smooth choices for C.
|Gilles BlanchardGND, Alexandra CarpentierORCiDGND, Maurilio Gutzeit
|https://doi.org/10.1214/18-EJS1472
|1935-7524
|Electronic journal of statistics
|Institute of Mathematical Statistics
|Cleveland
|Article
|English
|2018/11/07
|2018
|2022/02/24
|Gaussian sequence model; Minimax hypothesis testing; nonasymptotic minimax separation rate
|12
|2
|23
|3713
|3735
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 1294]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [314838170, GRK 2297 MathCoRe]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International