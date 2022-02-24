Schließen

Early stopping for statistical inverse problems via truncated SVD estimation

  • We consider truncated SVD (or spectral cut-off, projection) estimators for a prototypical statistical inverse problem in dimension D. Since calculating the singular value decomposition (SVD) only for the largest singular values is much less costly than the full SVD, our aim is to select a data-driven truncation level (m) over cap is an element of {1, . . . , D} only based on the knowledge of the first (m) over cap singular values and vectors. We analyse in detail whether sequential early stopping rules of this type can preserve statistical optimality. Information-constrained lower bounds and matching upper bounds for a residual based stopping rule are provided, which give a clear picture in which situation optimal sequential adaptation is feasible. Finally, a hybrid two-step approach is proposed which allows for classical oracle inequalities while considerably reducing numerical complexity.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gilles BlanchardGND, Marc Hoffmann, Markus ReissGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1214/18-EJS1482
ISSN:1935-7524
Title of parent work (English):Electronic journal of statistics
Publisher:Institute of Mathematical Statistics
Place of publishing:Cleveland
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/01
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Tag:Linear inverse problems; adaptive estimation; discrepancy principle; early stopping; oracle inequalities; spectral cut-off; truncated SVD
Volume:12
Issue:2
Number of pages:28
First page:3204
Last Page:3231
Funding institution:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1294]; DFG via Research Unit 1735 Structural Inference in Statistics
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.