  • Today's rendering APIs lack robust functionality and capabilities for dynamic, real-time text rendering and labeling, which represent key requirements for 3D application design in many fields. As a consequence, most rendering systems are barely or not at all equipped with respective capabilities. This paper drafts the unified text rendering and labeling API OpenLL intended to complement common rendering APIs, frameworks, and transmission formats. For it, various uses of static and dynamic placement of labels are showcased and a text interaction technique is presented. Furthermore, API design constraints with respect to state-of-the-art text rendering techniques are discussed. This contribution is intended to initiate a community-driven specification of a free and open label library.

Author details:Daniel LimbergerORCiDGND, Anne Gropler, Stefan BuschmannORCiDGND, Jürgen Roland Friedrich DöllnerGND, Benjamin Wasty
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/iV.2018.00039
ISBN:978-1-5386-7202-0
Title of parent work (English):22nd International Conference Information Visualisation (IV)
Subtitle (English):an API for Dynamic 2D and 3D Labeling
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/06
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Tag:labeling; real-time rendering; visualization
Number of pages:7
First page:175
Last Page:181
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) within the BIMAP project
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

