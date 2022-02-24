Schließen

Master-Clone placement with individual clock tree implementation

  • A hybrid design approach of the hierarchical physical implementation design flow is presented and demonstrated on a fault-tolerant low-power multiprocessor system. The proposed flow allows to implement selected submodules in parallel with contrary requirements such as identical placement and individual block implementation. The overall system contains four Leon2 cores and communicates via the Waterbear framework and supports Adaptive Voltage Scaling (AVS) functionality. Three of the processor core variants are derived from the first baseline reference core but implemented individually at block level based on their clock tree specification. The chip is prepared for space applications and designed with triple modular redundancy (TMR) for control parts. The low-power performance is enabled by contemporary power and clock management control. An ASIC is fabricated in a low-power 0.13 mu m BiCMOS technology process node.

Author details:Oliver Schrape, Alexey Balashov, Aleksandar Simevski, Carlos Benito, Milos KrsticORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-5386-7656-1
Title of parent work (English):2018 IEEE Nordic Circuits and Systems Conference (NORCAS): NORCHIP and International Symposium of System-on-Chip (SoC)
Subtitle (English):a Case on Physical Chip Design
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Tag:Clock Tree Implementation; Hierarchical Design; Physical Implementation
Number of pages:4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

