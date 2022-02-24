- A hybrid design approach of the hierarchical physical implementation design flow is presented and demonstrated on a fault-tolerant low-power multiprocessor system. The proposed flow allows to implement selected submodules in parallel with contrary requirements such as identical placement and individual block implementation. The overall system contains four Leon2 cores and communicates via the Waterbear framework and supports Adaptive Voltage Scaling (AVS) functionality. Three of the processor core variants are derived from the first baseline reference core but implemented individually at block level based on their clock tree specification. The chip is prepared for space applications and designed with triple modular redundancy (TMR) for control parts. The low-power performance is enabled by contemporary power and clock management control. An ASIC is fabricated in a low-power 0.13 mu m BiCMOS technology process node.