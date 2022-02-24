X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy Measurements
- An overview is given on the current state of X-ray absorption measurements on silicate melts and glasses. The challenges, limitations, and achievements of analyzing X-ray absorption spectra measured in liquids to determine structural properties of major and minor elements in magmas are described, with particular focus on describing non-Gaussian pair distribution functions in highly disordered glasses and melts, measured at in situ conditions. This includes a discussion on the progress of combining experiments with data from molecular dynamics simulations. For the measurements at conditions of the deep Earth, various experimental approaches and necessities are discussed and two examples are described in more detail. Finally, the achievements and prospects are presented for measuring X-ray absorption spectra indirectly by X-ray Raman scattering.