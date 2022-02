Objective: This paper presents the results of the EKipeE Study, which surveyed the adult children of parents with mental illnesses. The objective of the study was to extrapolate the long-term effects that parents’ mental illnesses had on their children’s biographies, personalities, and social relationships. The study also aimed to make connections between specific stressful situations in childhood and problems in later life. Additionally, the study aimed to understand what kind of support the adult children required and wanted. Method: Using an online questionnaire, N=561 adult children of parents with mental illnesses were surveyed. The quantitative survey data was statistically analyzed using SPSS 23.0; the qualitative data from answers and other remarks was evaluated using content analysis. Results: Participants in the study reported a diverse range of emotions and social problems that they perceived as having resulted from their childhood experiences. They often had the feeling that their identity and behavior had been affected

Objective: This paper presents the results of the EKipeE Study, which surveyed the adult children of parents with mental illnesses. The objective of the study was to extrapolate the long-term effects that parents’ mental illnesses had on their children’s biographies, personalities, and social relationships. The study also aimed to make connections between specific stressful situations in childhood and problems in later life. Additionally, the study aimed to understand what kind of support the adult children required and wanted. Method: Using an online questionnaire, N=561 adult children of parents with mental illnesses were surveyed. The quantitative survey data was statistically analyzed using SPSS 23.0; the qualitative data from answers and other remarks was evaluated using content analysis. Results: Participants in the study reported a diverse range of emotions and social problems that they perceived as having resulted from their childhood experiences. They often had the feeling that their identity and behavior had been affected negatively. Consequently, many expressed a need for professional counselling and support. Discussion: The study was the most extensive to date within German- speaking countries to survey the long-term effects of a childhood spent with a parent with mental illnesses. The results underline the need for early support and prevention services for affected children, parents, and families. The provision of specific counselling services for adult children of parents with mental illnesses is also recommended.

