Process modeling within augmented reality

  • The collaboration during the modeling process is uncomfortable and characterized by various limitations. Faced with the successful transfer of first process modeling languages to the augmented world, non-transparent processes can be visualized in a more comprehensive way. With the aim to rise comfortability, speed, accuracy and manifoldness of real world process augmentations, a framework for the bidirectional interplay of the common process modeling world and the augmented world has been designed as morphologic box. Its demonstration proves the working of drawn AR integrations. Identified dimensions were derived from (1) a designed knowledge construction axiom, (2) a designed meta-model, (3) designed use cases and (4) designed directional interplay modes. Through a workshop-based survey, the so far best AR modeling configuration is identified, which can serve for benchmarks and implementations.

Metadaten
Author details:Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-94214-8_7
ISBN:978-3-319-94214-8
ISBN:978-3-319-94213-1
ISSN:1865-1348
Title of parent work (English):Business Modeling and Software Design, BMSD 2018
Subtitle (English):the bidirectional interplay of two worlds
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Tag:Augmented reality; CPPS; CPS; Generalized knowledge constructin axiom; Industry 4.0; Internet of things; Meta-model; Process modeling; Simulation process building; Use cases Morphologic box
Volume:319
Number of pages:18
First page:99
Last Page:115
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

