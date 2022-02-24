Schließen

Microstructure Characterisation of Advanced Materials via 2D and 3D X-Ray Refraction Techniques

  • 3D imaging techniques have an enormous potential to understand the microstructure, its evolution, and its link to mechanical, thermal, and transport properties. In this conference paper we report the use of a powerful, yet not so wide-spread, set of X-ray techniques based on refraction effects. X-ray refraction allows determining internal specific surface (surface per unit volume) in a non-destructive fashion, position and orientation sensitive, and with a nanometric detectability. We demonstrate showcases of ceramics and composite materials, where microstructural parameters could be achieved in a way unrivalled even by high-resolution techniques such as electron microscopy or computed tomography. We present in situ analysis of the damage evolution in an Al/Al2O3 metal matrix composite during tensile load and the identification of void formation (different kinds of defects, particularly unsintered powder hidden in pores, and small inhomogeneity’s like cracks) in Ti64 parts produced by selective laser melting using synchrotron X-ray3D imaging techniques have an enormous potential to understand the microstructure, its evolution, and its link to mechanical, thermal, and transport properties. In this conference paper we report the use of a powerful, yet not so wide-spread, set of X-ray techniques based on refraction effects. X-ray refraction allows determining internal specific surface (surface per unit volume) in a non-destructive fashion, position and orientation sensitive, and with a nanometric detectability. We demonstrate showcases of ceramics and composite materials, where microstructural parameters could be achieved in a way unrivalled even by high-resolution techniques such as electron microscopy or computed tomography. We present in situ analysis of the damage evolution in an Al/Al2O3 metal matrix composite during tensile load and the identification of void formation (different kinds of defects, particularly unsintered powder hidden in pores, and small inhomogeneity’s like cracks) in Ti64 parts produced by selective laser melting using synchrotron X-ray refraction radiography and tomography.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Bernd Randolf MüllerGND, Andreas KupschORCiD, Rene Laquai, Jens NellesenGND, Wolfgang TillmannORCiDGND, Galina Kasperovich, Giovanni BrunoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4028/www.scientific.net/MSF.941.2401
ISBN:978-3-0357-1208-7
ISSN:0255-5476
Title of parent work (English):Materials Science Forum
Publisher:Trans Tech Publications Ltd
Place of publishing:Zurich
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/24
Tag:CT; X-ray refraction; additive manufacturing; creep; damage evolution; metal matrix composite; microscopy; porosity; radiography; synchrotron X-ray refraction radiography; tomography
Volume:941
Number of pages:6
First page:2401
Last Page:2406
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

