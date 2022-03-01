Analysis of a localised nonlinear ensemble Kalman Bucy filter with complete and accurate observations

Jana de Wiljes, Xin T. Tong Concurrent observation technologies have made high-precision real-time data available in large quantities. Data assimilation (DA) is concerned with how to combine this data with physical models to produce accurate predictions. For spatial-temporal models, the ensemble Kalman filter with proper localisation techniques is considered to be a state-of-the-art DA methodology. This article proposes and investigates a localised ensemble Kalman Bucy filter for nonlinear models with short-range interactions. We derive dimension-independent and component-wise error bounds and show the long time path-wise error only has logarithmic dependence on the time range. The theoretical results are verified through some simple numerical tests.