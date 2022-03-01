Analysis of a localised nonlinear ensemble Kalman Bucy filter with complete and accurate observations
- Concurrent observation technologies have made high-precision real-time data available in large quantities. Data assimilation (DA) is concerned with how to combine this data with physical models to produce accurate predictions. For spatial-temporal models, the ensemble Kalman filter with proper localisation techniques is considered to be a state-of-the-art DA methodology. This article proposes and investigates a localised ensemble Kalman Bucy filter for nonlinear models with short-range interactions. We derive dimension-independent and component-wise error bounds and show the long time path-wise error only has logarithmic dependence on the time range. The theoretical results are verified through some simple numerical tests.
Jana de Wiljes, Xin T. Tong
Nonlinearity 33 (2020) 9, 4752–4782, DOI: 10.1088/1361-6544/ab8d14
