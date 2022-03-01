Schließen

Analysis of a localised nonlinear ensemble Kalman Bucy filter with complete and accurate observations

  • Concurrent observation technologies have made high-precision real-time data available in large quantities. Data assimilation (DA) is concerned with how to combine this data with physical models to produce accurate predictions. For spatial-temporal models, the ensemble Kalman filter with proper localisation techniques is considered to be a state-of-the-art DA methodology. This article proposes and investigates a localised ensemble Kalman Bucy filter for nonlinear models with short-range interactions. We derive dimension-independent and component-wise error bounds and show the long time path-wise error only has logarithmic dependence on the time range. The theoretical results are verified through some simple numerical tests.

Author details:Jana de WiljesORCiDGND, Xin T. Tong
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-540417
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54041
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1221)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/01
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/03/01
Tag:data assimilation; dimension independent bound; filter; high dimensional; localisation; nonlinear; stability and accuracy
Issue:9
Number of pages:32
First page:4752
Last Page:4782
Source:Nonlinearity 33 (2020) 9, 4752–4782, DOI: 10.1088/1361-6544/ab8d14
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 3.0 Deutschland

