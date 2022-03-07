Identification of chemical mediators that regulate the specialized metabolism in nostoc punctiforme

Specialized metabolites, so-called natural products, are produced by a variety of different organisms, including bacteria and fungi. Due to their wide range of different biological activities, including pharmaceutical relevant properties, microbial natural products are an important source for drug development. They are encoded by biosynthetic gene clusters (BGCs), which are a group of locally clustered genes. By screening genomic data for genes encoding typical core biosynthetic enzymes, modern bioinformatical approaches are able to predict a wide range of BGCs. To date, only a small fraction of the predicted BGCs have their associated products identified. The phylum of the cyanobacteria has been shown to be a prolific, but largely untapped source for natural products. Especially multicellular cyanobacterial genera, like Nostoc, harbor a high amount of BGCs in their genomes. A main goal of this study was to develop new concepts for the discovery of natural products in cyanobacteria. Due to its diverse setup of orphan BGCs and its

Specialized metabolites, so-called natural products, are produced by a variety of different organisms, including bacteria and fungi. Due to their wide range of different biological activities, including pharmaceutical relevant properties, microbial natural products are an important source for drug development. They are encoded by biosynthetic gene clusters (BGCs), which are a group of locally clustered genes. By screening genomic data for genes encoding typical core biosynthetic enzymes, modern bioinformatical approaches are able to predict a wide range of BGCs. To date, only a small fraction of the predicted BGCs have their associated products identified. The phylum of the cyanobacteria has been shown to be a prolific, but largely untapped source for natural products. Especially multicellular cyanobacterial genera, like Nostoc, harbor a high amount of BGCs in their genomes. A main goal of this study was to develop new concepts for the discovery of natural products in cyanobacteria. Due to its diverse setup of orphan BGCs and its amenability to genetic manipulation, Nostoc punctiforme PCC 73102 (N. punctiforme) appeared to be a promising candidate to be established as a model organism for natural product discovery in cyanobacteria. By utilizing a combination of genome-mining, bioactivity-screening, variations of culture conditions, as well as metabolic engineering, not only two new polyketides were discovered, but also first-time insights into the regulation of the specialized metabolism in N. punctiforme were gained during this study. The cultivation of N. punctiforme to very high densities by utilizing increasing light intensities and CO2 levels, led to an enhanced metabolite production, causing rather complex metabolite extracts. By utilizing a library of CFP reporter mutant strains, each strain reporting for one of the predicted BGCs, it was shown that eight out of 15 BGCs were upregulated under high density (HD) cultivation conditions. Furthermore, it could be demonstrated that the supernatant of an HD culture can increase the expression of four of the influenced BGCs, even under conventional cultivation conditions. This led to the hypothesis that a chemical mediator encoded by one of the affected BGCs is accumulating in the HD supernatant and is able to increase the expression of other BGCs as part of a cell-density dependent regulatory circuit. To identify which of the BGCs could be a main trigger of the presumed regulatory circuit, it was tried to activate four BGCs (pks1, pks2, ripp3, ripp4) selectively by overexpression of putative pathway-specific regulatory genes that were found inside the gene clusters. Transcriptional analysis of the mutants revealed that only the mutant strain targeting the pks1 BGC, called AraC_PKS1, was able to upregulate the expression of its associated BGC. From an RNA sequencing study of the AraC_PKS1 mutant strain, it was discovered that beside pks1, the orphan BGCs ripp3 and ripp4 were also upregulated in the mutant strain. Furthermore, it was observed that secondary metabolite production in the AraC_PKS1 mutant strain is further enhanced under high-light and high-CO2 cultivation conditions. The increased production of the pks1 regulator NvlA also had an impact on other regulatory factors, including sigma factors and the RNA chaperone Hfq. Analysis of the AraC_PKS1 cell and supernatant extracts led to the discovery of two novel polyketides, nostoclide and nostovalerolactone, both encoded by the pks1 BGC. Addition of the polyketides to N. punctiforme WT demonstrated that the pks1-derived compounds are able to partly reproduce the effects on secondary metabolite production found in the AraC_PKS1 mutant strain. This indicates that both compounds are acting as extracellular signaling factors as part of a regulatory network. Since not all transcriptional effects that were found in the AraC_PKS1 mutant strain could be reproduced by the pks1 products, it can be assumed that the regulator NvlA has a global effect and is not exclusively specific to the pks1 pathway. This study was the first to use a putative pathway specific regulator for the specific activation of BGC expression in cyanobacteria. This strategy did not only lead to the detection of two novel polyketides, it also gave first-time insights into the regulatory mechanism of the specialized metabolism in N. punctiforme. This study illustrates that understanding regulatory pathways can aid in the discovery of novel natural products. The findings of this study can guide the design of new screening strategies for bioactive compounds in cyanobacteria and help to develop high-titer production platforms for cyanobacterial natural products.

…