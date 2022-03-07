Identification of chemical mediators that regulate the specialized metabolism in nostoc punctiforme
Identifizierung chemischer Mediatoren, die den spezialisierten Metabolismus in Nostoc punctiforme regulieren
- Specialized metabolites, so-called natural products, are produced by a variety of different organisms, including bacteria and fungi. Due to their wide range of different biological activities, including pharmaceutical relevant properties, microbial natural products are an important source for drug development. They are encoded by biosynthetic gene clusters (BGCs), which are a group of locally clustered genes. By screening genomic data for genes encoding typical core biosynthetic enzymes, modern bioinformatical approaches are able to predict a wide range of BGCs. To date, only a small fraction of the predicted BGCs have their associated products identified. The phylum of the cyanobacteria has been shown to be a prolific, but largely untapped source for natural products. Especially multicellular cyanobacterial genera, like Nostoc, harbor a high amount of BGCs in their genomes. A main goal of this study was to develop new concepts for the discovery of natural products in cyanobacteria. Due to its diverse setup of orphan BGCs and itsSpecialized metabolites, so-called natural products, are produced by a variety of different organisms, including bacteria and fungi. Due to their wide range of different biological activities, including pharmaceutical relevant properties, microbial natural products are an important source for drug development. They are encoded by biosynthetic gene clusters (BGCs), which are a group of locally clustered genes. By screening genomic data for genes encoding typical core biosynthetic enzymes, modern bioinformatical approaches are able to predict a wide range of BGCs. To date, only a small fraction of the predicted BGCs have their associated products identified. The phylum of the cyanobacteria has been shown to be a prolific, but largely untapped source for natural products. Especially multicellular cyanobacterial genera, like Nostoc, harbor a high amount of BGCs in their genomes. A main goal of this study was to develop new concepts for the discovery of natural products in cyanobacteria. Due to its diverse setup of orphan BGCs and its amenability to genetic manipulation, Nostoc punctiforme PCC 73102 (N. punctiforme) appeared to be a promising candidate to be established as a model organism for natural product discovery in cyanobacteria. By utilizing a combination of genome-mining, bioactivity-screening, variations of culture conditions, as well as metabolic engineering, not only two new polyketides were discovered, but also first-time insights into the regulation of the specialized metabolism in N. punctiforme were gained during this study. The cultivation of N. punctiforme to very high densities by utilizing increasing light intensities and CO2 levels, led to an enhanced metabolite production, causing rather complex metabolite extracts. By utilizing a library of CFP reporter mutant strains, each strain reporting for one of the predicted BGCs, it was shown that eight out of 15 BGCs were upregulated under high density (HD) cultivation conditions. Furthermore, it could be demonstrated that the supernatant of an HD culture can increase the expression of four of the influenced BGCs, even under conventional cultivation conditions. This led to the hypothesis that a chemical mediator encoded by one of the affected BGCs is accumulating in the HD supernatant and is able to increase the expression of other BGCs as part of a cell-density dependent regulatory circuit. To identify which of the BGCs could be a main trigger of the presumed regulatory circuit, it was tried to activate four BGCs (pks1, pks2, ripp3, ripp4) selectively by overexpression of putative pathway-specific regulatory genes that were found inside the gene clusters. Transcriptional analysis of the mutants revealed that only the mutant strain targeting the pks1 BGC, called AraC_PKS1, was able to upregulate the expression of its associated BGC. From an RNA sequencing study of the AraC_PKS1 mutant strain, it was discovered that beside pks1, the orphan BGCs ripp3 and ripp4 were also upregulated in the mutant strain. Furthermore, it was observed that secondary metabolite production in the AraC_PKS1 mutant strain is further enhanced under high-light and high-CO2 cultivation conditions. The increased production of the pks1 regulator NvlA also had an impact on other regulatory factors, including sigma factors and the RNA chaperone Hfq. Analysis of the AraC_PKS1 cell and supernatant extracts led to the discovery of two novel polyketides, nostoclide and nostovalerolactone, both encoded by the pks1 BGC. Addition of the polyketides to N. punctiforme WT demonstrated that the pks1-derived compounds are able to partly reproduce the effects on secondary metabolite production found in the AraC_PKS1 mutant strain. This indicates that both compounds are acting as extracellular signaling factors as part of a regulatory network. Since not all transcriptional effects that were found in the AraC_PKS1 mutant strain could be reproduced by the pks1 products, it can be assumed that the regulator NvlA has a global effect and is not exclusively specific to the pks1 pathway. This study was the first to use a putative pathway specific regulator for the specific activation of BGC expression in cyanobacteria. This strategy did not only lead to the detection of two novel polyketides, it also gave first-time insights into the regulatory mechanism of the specialized metabolism in N. punctiforme. This study illustrates that understanding regulatory pathways can aid in the discovery of novel natural products. The findings of this study can guide the design of new screening strategies for bioactive compounds in cyanobacteria and help to develop high-titer production platforms for cyanobacterial natural products.…
- Sekundärmetabolite, auch Naturstoffe genannt, werden von einer Vielzahl an Organismen, darunter Bakterien und Pilzen, hergestellt. Aufgrund ihrer Vielzahl an verschiedenen Bioaktivitäten, einschließlich pharmakologisch relevanter Wirkungen, sind mikrobielle Naturstoffe eine wichtige Grundlage für die Arzneimittelentwicklung. Naturstoffe werden durch eine Ansammlung lokal gruppierter Gene, sogenannten Biosynthese-Genclustern (BGC), im Genom kodiert. Moderne bioinformatische Methoden durchsuchen Genom-Daten nach Genen, die typische biosynthetische Enzyme kodieren. Auf Grundlage dessen können verschiedenste BGCs vorhergesagt werden. Bislang konnte allerdings nur für einen kleinen Teil der vorhergesagten BGCs das dazugehörige Produkt identifiziert und charakterisiert werden. Cyanobakterien sind nachweislich eine reichhaltige, aber weitestgehend unerschlossene Quelle für Naturstoffe. Insbesondere mehrzellige Gattungen, wie Nostoc, tragen eine Vielzahl an BGCs in ihren Genomen. Ein Hauptziel dieser Studie war es, neue Konzepte für dieSekundärmetabolite, auch Naturstoffe genannt, werden von einer Vielzahl an Organismen, darunter Bakterien und Pilzen, hergestellt. Aufgrund ihrer Vielzahl an verschiedenen Bioaktivitäten, einschließlich pharmakologisch relevanter Wirkungen, sind mikrobielle Naturstoffe eine wichtige Grundlage für die Arzneimittelentwicklung. Naturstoffe werden durch eine Ansammlung lokal gruppierter Gene, sogenannten Biosynthese-Genclustern (BGC), im Genom kodiert. Moderne bioinformatische Methoden durchsuchen Genom-Daten nach Genen, die typische biosynthetische Enzyme kodieren. Auf Grundlage dessen können verschiedenste BGCs vorhergesagt werden. Bislang konnte allerdings nur für einen kleinen Teil der vorhergesagten BGCs das dazugehörige Produkt identifiziert und charakterisiert werden. Cyanobakterien sind nachweislich eine reichhaltige, aber weitestgehend unerschlossene Quelle für Naturstoffe. Insbesondere mehrzellige Gattungen, wie Nostoc, tragen eine Vielzahl an BGCs in ihren Genomen. Ein Hauptziel dieser Studie war es, neue Konzepte für die Entdeckungen von Naturstoffen in Cyanobakterien zu entwickeln. Nostoc punctiforme PCC 73102 (N. punctiforme) erwies sich als besonders geeigneter Stamm für diese Aufgabe, da er eine Vielzahl weitestgehend ununtersuchter Gencluster besitzt und zugänglich für genetische Modifikationen ist. Eine Kombination aus Genome Mining, Bioaktivitäts-Screening, verschiedenen Kultivierungsbedingungen und Metabolic Engineering führte zur Entdeckung zweier neuer Polyketide und gewährte im Verlauf der Studie erstmals Einblicke in den spezialisierten Metabolismus von N. punctiforme. Die Kultivierung von N. punctiforme in sehr hohen Zelldichten, ermöglicht durch sehr hohe Lichtintensitäten und erhöhte CO2-Verfügbarkeit, führte zu einer verstärkten Metabolitproduktion und komplexen Metabolitextrakten. Unter Verwendung einer Bibliothek von CFP-Reportermutanten, bei der jede Mutante eines der vorhergesagten BGCs repräsentiert, konnte gezeigt werden, dass 8 von 15 BGCs unter Hochzelldichte-Kultivierungsbedingungen hochreguliert wurden. Zudem zeigte sich, dass der Überstand einer dichten Kultur, auch unter konventionellen Kultivierungsbedingungen, vier der regulierten BGCs beeinflussen kann. Dies lässt vermuten, dass sich unter Hochzelldichte-Kultivierungsbedingungen ein chemischer Mediator, welcher von einem der beeinflussten BGCs produziert wird, im Überstand anhäuft und die Expression anderer BGCs als Teil eines zelldichte-abhängigen Regelkreises kontrollieren kann. Um herauszufinden, welches der BGCs ein Hauptauslöser des vermuteten Regelkreises sein könnte, wurde versucht die Expression von vier BGCs (pks1, pks2, ripp3, ripp4) mittels Überexpression von potentiell biosynthese-spezifischen regulatorischen Genen zu aktivieren. Eine transkriptionelle Analyse der Mutanten ergab, dass nur der Stamm, welcher das pks1 BGC aktivieren sollte (AraC_PKS1), einen positiven Effekt auf die Expression des zu erwartenden BGCs hatte. Eine RNA-Sequenzierungsstudie ergab, dass in der AraC_PKS1 Mutante neben dem pks1 BGC auch die kryptischen BGCs ripp3 und ripp4 eine erhöhte Transkription aufwiesen. Zudem wurde beobachtet, dass sich die Sekundärmetabolitproduktion in der Mutante durch Kultivierung unter erhöhten Licht-Intensitäten und CO2-Leveln erweitern lässt. Unabhängig von den Kultivierungsbedingungen, hat die erhöhte Produktion des pks1 Regulators NvlA in der Mutante einen Einfluss auf andere regulatorische Faktoren, wie Sigma-Faktoren und das RNA-Chaperon Hfq. Die Analyse des Zell- und Überstandsextrakts der AraC_PKS1 Mutante führte zur Entdeckung zweier neuer Polyketide, Nostoclid und Nostovalerolacton, welche beide vom pks1 BGC codiert werden. Die Zugabe dieser Polyketide zum N. punctiforme Wildtyp zeigte, dass diese in der Lage sind einen Teil der Sekundärmetabolit-Effekte der AraC_PKS1 Mutante zu reproduzieren. Dies lässt darauf schließen, dass beide Polyketide als Signalstoffe innerhalb eines regulatorischen Netzwerks agieren. Da nicht alle transkriptionellen Effekte der AraC_PKS1 Mutante durch die Zugabe der pks1 Produkte reproduziert werden konnten, ist anzunehmen, dass der Regulator NvlA einen globalen Effekt hat und nicht ausschließlich die pks1 Biosynthese reguliert. Diese Studie war die erste, welche einen potentiell biosynthese-spezifischen Regulator für die gezielte Aktivierung von BGC-Expression in Cyanobakterien verwendet hat. Diese Strategie führte neben der Entdeckung zweier neuer Polyketide, zu ersten Einblicken in den regulatorischen Mechanismus, der den spezialisierten Metabolismus in N. punctiforme kontrolliert. Diese Studie veranschaulicht, dass das Verstehen regulatorischer Mechanismen für die Entdeckung neuer Naturstoffe hilfreich sein kann. Die Studien-Ergebnisse können die Entwicklung neuer Screening-Strategien für bioaktive Metabolite in Cyanobakterien anregen und können dabei helfen Hochtiter-Produktionsplattformen für cyanobakterielle Naturstoffe zu entwickeln.…
|Author details:
|Julia KrumbholzORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-540240
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54024
|Reviewer(s):
|Elke DittmannORCiDGND, Vera MeyerORCiDGND, Evi StegmannORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Elke Dittmann
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/01/20
|Release date:
|2022/03/07
|Tag:
|Cyanobakterien; Gencluster-Aktivierung; Naturstoffe; Sekundärmetabolite
Nostoc punctiforme; cyanobacteria; gene cluster activation; natural products; specialized metabolites
|Number of pages:
|xxiii, 187
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International