An Information System Supporting the Eliciting of Expert Knowledge for Successful IT Projects

In order to guarantee the success of an IT project, it is necessary for a company to possess expert knowledge. The difficulty arises when experts no longer work for the company and it then becomes necessary to use their knowledge, in order to realise an IT project. In this paper, the ExKnowIT information system which supports the eliciting of expert knowledge for successful IT projects, is presented and consists of the following modules: (1) the identification of experts for successful IT projects, (2) the eliciting of expert knowledge on completed IT projects, (3) the expert knowledge base on completed IT projects, (4) the Group Method for Data Handling (GMDH) algorithm, (5) new knowledge in support of decisions regarding the selection of a manager for a new IT project. The added value of our system is that these three approaches, namely, the elicitation of expert knowledge, the success of an IT project and the discovery of new knowledge, gleaned from the expert knowledge base, otherwise known as the decision model, complement each other.

