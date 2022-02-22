Schließen

Exploring the Performance-Energy Optimization Space of a Bridge Between 3D-Stacked Electronic and Optical Networks-on-Chip

  The relentless improvement of silicon photonics is making optical interconnects and networks appealing for use in miniaturized systems, where electrical interconnects cannot keep up with the growing levels of core integration due to bandwidth density and power efficiency limitations. At the same time, solutions such as 3D stacking or 2.5D integration open the door to a fully dedicated process optimization for the photonic die. However, an architecture-level integration challenge arises between the electronic network and the optical one in such tightly-integrated parallel systems. It consists of adapting signaling rates, matching the different levels of communication parallelism, handling cross-domain flow control, addressing re-synchronization concerns, and avoiding protocol-dependent deadlock. The associated energy and performance overhead may offset the inherent benefits of the emerging technology itself. This paper explores a hybrid CMOS-ECL bridge architecture between 3D-stacked technology-heterogeneous networks-on-chip (NoCs). The different ways of overcoming the serialization challenge (i.e., through an improvement of the signaling rate and/or through space-/wavelength division multiplexing options) give rise to a configuration space that the paper explores, in search for the most energy-efficient configuration for high-performance.

Metadaten
Author details:Mahdi Tala, Oliver Schrape, Milos KrsticORCiDGND, Davide Bertozzi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/DCIS.2018.8681461
ISBN:978-1-7281-0171-2
ISSN:2471-6170
ISSN:2640-5563
Title of parent work (English):XXXIII Conference on Design of Circuits and Integrated Systems (DCIS)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/04
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/22
Number of pages:6
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

