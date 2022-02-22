Exploring the Performance-Energy Optimization Space of a Bridge Between 3D-Stacked Electronic and Optical Networks-on-Chip

The relentless improvement of silicon photonics is making optical interconnects and networks appealing for use in miniaturized systems, where electrical interconnects cannot keep up with the growing levels of core integration due to bandwidth density and power efficiency limitations. At the same time, solutions such as 3D stacking or 2.5D integration open the door to a fully dedicated process optimization for the photonic die. However, an architecture-level integration challenge arises between the electronic network and the optical one in such tightly-integrated parallel systems. It consists of adapting signaling rates, matching the different levels of communication parallelism, handling cross-domain flow control, addressing re-synchronization concerns, and avoiding protocol-dependent deadlock. The associated energy and performance overhead may offset the inherent benefits of the emerging technology itself. This paper explores a hybrid CMOS-ECL bridge architecture between 3D-stacked technology-heterogeneous networks-on-chip (NoCs).

