MaeSTrO: A Mobile App for Style Transfer Orchestration using Neural Networks
- Mobile expressive rendering gained increasing popularity among users seeking casual creativity by image stylization and supports the development of mobile artists as a new user group. In particular, neural style transfer has advanced as a core technology to emulate characteristics of manifold artistic styles. However, when it comes to creative expression, the technology still faces inherent limitations in providing low-level controls for localized image stylization. This work enhances state-of-the-art neural style transfer techniques by a generalized user interface with interactive tools to facilitate a creative and localized editing process. Thereby, we first propose a problem characterization representing trade-offs between visual quality, run-time performance, and user control. We then present MaeSTrO, a mobile app for orchestration of neural style transfer techniques using iterative, multi-style generative and adaptive neural networks that can be locally controlled by on-screen painting metaphors. At this, first user testsMobile expressive rendering gained increasing popularity among users seeking casual creativity by image stylization and supports the development of mobile artists as a new user group. In particular, neural style transfer has advanced as a core technology to emulate characteristics of manifold artistic styles. However, when it comes to creative expression, the technology still faces inherent limitations in providing low-level controls for localized image stylization. This work enhances state-of-the-art neural style transfer techniques by a generalized user interface with interactive tools to facilitate a creative and localized editing process. Thereby, we first propose a problem characterization representing trade-offs between visual quality, run-time performance, and user control. We then present MaeSTrO, a mobile app for orchestration of neural style transfer techniques using iterative, multi-style generative and adaptive neural networks that can be locally controlled by on-screen painting metaphors. At this, first user tests indicate different levels of satisfaction for the implemented techniques and interaction design.…
|Author details:
|Max ReimannORCiD, Mandy Klingbeil, Sebastian Pasewaldt, Amir SemmoGND, Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Jürgen Roland Friedrich DöllnerGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1109/CW.2018.00016
|ISBN:
|978-1-5386-7315-7
|Title of parent work (English):
|International Conference on Cyberworlds (CW)
|Publisher:
|IEEE
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Editor(s):
|A Sourina Sourin
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/12/27
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/02/22
|Tag:
|non-photorealistic rendering; style transfer
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|9
|Last Page:
|16
|Funding institution:
|Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01IS15041]
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Referiert