MaeSTrO: A Mobile App for Style Transfer Orchestration using Neural Networks

  Mobile expressive rendering gained increasing popularity among users seeking casual creativity by image stylization and supports the development of mobile artists as a new user group. In particular, neural style transfer has advanced as a core technology to emulate characteristics of manifold artistic styles. However, when it comes to creative expression, the technology still faces inherent limitations in providing low-level controls for localized image stylization. This work enhances state-of-the-art neural style transfer techniques by a generalized user interface with interactive tools to facilitate a creative and localized editing process. Thereby, we first propose a problem characterization representing trade-offs between visual quality, run-time performance, and user control. We then present MaeSTrO, a mobile app for orchestration of neural style transfer techniques using iterative, multi-style generative and adaptive neural networks that can be locally controlled by on-screen painting metaphors. At this, first user tests indicate different levels of satisfaction for the implemented techniques and interaction design.

Metadaten
Author details:Max ReimannORCiD, Mandy Klingbeil, Sebastian Pasewaldt, Amir SemmoGND, Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Jürgen Roland Friedrich DöllnerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/CW.2018.00016
ISBN:978-1-5386-7315-7
Title of parent work (English):International Conference on Cyberworlds (CW)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Editor(s):A Sourina Sourin
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/22
Tag:non-photorealistic rendering; style transfer
Number of pages:8
First page:9
Last Page:16
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01IS15041]
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

