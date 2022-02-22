Perceptual sensitivity to spectral change in Australian English close front vowels
- Speech scientists have long noted that the qualities of naturally-produced vowels do not remain constant over their durations regardless of being nominally "monophthongs" or "diphthongs". Recent acoustic corpora show that there are consistent patterns of first (F1) and second (F2) formant frequency change across different vowel categories. The three Australian English (AusE) close front vowels /i:, 1, i/ provide a striking example: while their midpoint or mean F1 and F2 frequencies are virtually identical, their spectral change patterns distinctly differ. The results indicate that, despite the distinct patterns of spectral change of AusE /i:, i, la/ in production, its perceptual relevance is not uniform, but rather vowel-category dependent.
|Author details:
|Daniel WilliamsORCiD, Paola Escudero, Adamantios Ionannis GafosORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.21437/Interspeech.2018-2505
|ISBN:
|978-1-5108-7221-9
|ISSN:
|2308-457X
|Title of parent work (English):
|19 th annual conference of the international speech communicaton association (INTERSPEECH 2018), VOLS 1-6: Speech research for emerging marjets in multilingual societies
|Subtitle (English):
|an electroencephalographic investigation
|Publisher:
|ISCA-International Speech Communication Association
|Place of publishing:
|Baixas
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/02/22
|Tag:
|English dialects; pre-attentive discrimination; speech acoustics; speech perception; vowels
|Number of pages:
|5
|First page:
|1442
|Last Page:
|1446
|Funding institution:
|Endeavour Research Fellowship [4699_2015]; ARC Centre of Excellence for the Dynamics of LanguageAustralian Research Council [CE140100041]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access