Neural response development during distributional learning

  • We investigated online electrophysiological components of distributional learning, specifically of tones by listeners of a non tonal language. German listeners were presented with a bimodal distribution of syllables with lexical tones from a synthesized continuum based on Cantonese level tones. Tones were presented in sets of four standards (within-category tokens) followed by a deviant (across-category token). Mismatch negativity (MMN) was measured. Earlier behavioral data showed that exposure to this bimodal distribution improved both categorical perception and perceptual acuity for level tones [I]. In the present study we present analyses of the electrophysiological response recorded during this exposure, i.e., the development of the MMN response during distributional learning. This development over time is analyzed using Generalized Additive Mixed Models and results showed that the MMN amplitude increased for both within and across-category tokens, reflecting higher perceptual acuity accompanying category formation. This isWe investigated online electrophysiological components of distributional learning, specifically of tones by listeners of a non tonal language. German listeners were presented with a bimodal distribution of syllables with lexical tones from a synthesized continuum based on Cantonese level tones. Tones were presented in sets of four standards (within-category tokens) followed by a deviant (across-category token). Mismatch negativity (MMN) was measured. Earlier behavioral data showed that exposure to this bimodal distribution improved both categorical perception and perceptual acuity for level tones [I]. In the present study we present analyses of the electrophysiological response recorded during this exposure, i.e., the development of the MMN response during distributional learning. This development over time is analyzed using Generalized Additive Mixed Models and results showed that the MMN amplitude increased for both within and across-category tokens, reflecting higher perceptual acuity accompanying category formation. This is evidence that learners zooming in on phonological categories undergo neural changes associated with more accurate phonetic perception.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Natalie Boll-AvetisyanORCiDGND, Jessie S. Nixon, Tomas O. Lentz, Liquan Liu, Sandrien van Ommen, Cagri Coeltekin, Jacolien van Rij
DOI:https://doi.org/10.21437/Interspeech.2018-2072
ISBN:978-1-5108-7221-9
ISSN:2308-457X
Title of parent work (English):19 th annual conference of the international speech communicaton association (INTERSPEECH 2018), VOLS 1-6: Speech research for emerging marjets in multilingual societies
Publisher:ISCA-International Speech Communication Association
Place of publishing:Baixas
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/22
Tag:Generalized additive mixed-effects modeling; distributional learning; lexical tone; mismatch negativity
Number of pages:5
First page:1432
Last Page:1436
Funding institution:Research Networking grant (ESF) NetwordS [6609]; Leiden University AMT Individual Researcher Grant
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

