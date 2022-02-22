Schließen

Unified logging system for monitoring multiple cloud storage providers in cloud storage broker

  • With the increasing demand for personal and enterprise data storage service, Cloud Storage Broker (CSB) provides cloud storage service using multiple Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) with guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS), such as data availability and security. However monitoring cloud storage usage in multiple CSPs has become a challenge for CSB due to lack of standardized logging format for cloud services that causes each CSP to implement its own format. In this paper we propose a unified logging system that can be used by CSB to monitor cloud storage usage across multiple CSPs. We gather cloud storage log files from three different CSPs and normalise these into our proposed log format that can be used for further analysis process. We show that our work enables a coherent view suitable for data navigation, monitoring, and analytics.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Muhammad Ihsan Haikal SukmanaORCiD, Kennedy A. TorkuraORCiD, Feng ChengGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND, Hendrik Graupner
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ICOIN.2018.8343081
ISBN:978-1-5386-2290-2
Title of parent work (English):32ND International Conference on Information Networking (ICOIN)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/22
Tag:Cloud Service Provider; Unified logging system; cloud monitoring; data integration; security analytics
Number of pages:6
First page:44
Last Page:49
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.