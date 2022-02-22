Schließen

ASEDS

  • The Massive adoption of social media has provided new ways for individuals to express their opinion and emotion online. In 2016, Facebook introduced a new reactions feature that allows users to express their psychological emotions regarding published contents using so-called Facebook reactions. In this paper, a framework for predicting the distribution of Facebook post reactions is presented. For this purpose, we collected an enormous amount of Facebook posts associated with their reactions labels using the proposed scalable Facebook crawler. The training process utilizes 3 million labeled posts for more than 64,000 unique Facebook pages from diverse categories. The evaluation on standard benchmarks using the proposed features shows promising results compared to previous research. The final model is able to predict the reaction distribution on Facebook posts with a recall score of 0.90 for "Joy" emotion.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Raad Bin TareafORCiD, Philipp Berger, Patrick Hennig, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/HPCC/SmartCity/DSS.2018.00143
ISBN:978-1-5386-6614-2
Title of parent work (English):IEEE 20th International Conference on High Performance Computing and Communications; IEEE 16th International Conference on Smart City; IEEE 4th International Conference on Data Science and Systems (HPCC/SmartCity/DSS))
Subtitle (English):Towards automatic social emotion detection system using facebook reactions
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/02/22
Tag:Emotion Mining; Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing; Psychological Emotions; Social Media Analysis
Number of pages:7
First page:860
Last Page:866
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.