The Rise of Populism

  • Drawing on the recent political developments in Europe and the USA, and the public discourse since 2016, an analysis of the rise of populism on the left and the right is articulated with the aim to provide an understanding of the contemporary populist political landscape. The Trump phenomenon and his form of populism is analysed within the context of foreign policy and development aid. This is contrasted with the neoliberal view couched in Fukuyama’s ‘End of History’ theorem, and the current popular sentiment towards anti-establishment and anti-globalisation in Western democracies.

Metadaten
Author details:Viktor JakupecORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-72748-6_1
ISBN:978-3-319-72748-6
ISBN:978-3-319-72747-9
ISSN:2211-4548
ISSN:2211-4556
Title of parent work (English):Development Aid—Populism and the End of the Neoliberal Agenda
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/02/22
Tag:Development aid End of history; Foreign policy; Political establishment; Populism; Trump phenomenon
Number of pages:18
First page:1
Last Page:18
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert

